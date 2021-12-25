Haywood Village go into new year as only side unbeaten in Weston & District League
- Credit: Haywood Village FC
A newly formed Weston & District side will go into the Christmas break as the only unbeaten team in the league.
Haywood Village FC, who play in Division 4 B, have put on impressive run, winning 10 out of their 11 games and drawing the other after having only formed in July to top the table.
Club treasurer Ryan Bird said their good start will bode well for them for the future and has seen improvement week upon week.
“The club is going from strength to strength, not only on the pitch but off it too,” he said.
“It is unbelievable the amount of requests we get each week with people wanting to join our squad”
Haywood beat AFC Nailsea Reserves 6-0 on December 11 in their final game before Christmas with Clive Griffiths bagging a hat-trick, alongside Kev Cosham’s double and one from Craig Baird.
The League then announced they had postponed the season for three weeks until January 8 due to a rise in coronavirus figures and the approach of Christmas period.
Haywood’s next game is at Ilchester Junior Reserves in the third round of the Intermediate Cup on January 15.