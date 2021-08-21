News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
‘Unique circumstances’ led to Cheddar Longwell Green Sports postponement

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:30 PM August 21, 2021    Updated: 1:37 PM August 21, 2021
Cheddar AFC manager Craig Mawford.

Cheddar AFC manager Craig Mawford and his side were looking to make it six wins in a row against Longwell Green Sports. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar AFC have announced, due to “unique circumstances”, their Toolstation Western League encounter with Longwell Green Sports today (Saturday) has been postponed.

The reason is because the village has had large gatherings of people in caravans holding a mini festival.

From last Monday (August 16) more than 100 caravans, campervans and trailers arrived in a field opposite Draycott Park.

A number of local businesses have been forced to closed while there were reports of traffic gridlock throughout the area.

Cheddar Reserves were scheduled to host Hutton at Bowdens Park last Tuesday but was “regrettably postponed” after the events on Monday.

Police have confirmed that around 100 caravans have arrived on a field near Draycott Park for a susp

Police have confirmed that around 100 caravans have arrived on a field near Draycott Park for a suspected religious festival. - Credit: Submitted

“There is a situation in the village which means the club is unable to hold a fixture at this time,” Cheddar AFC’s Reserves posted on Twitter.

A new date is set to be announced while the firsts confirmed their game with The Green also fell foul to the events in the village.

A number of nearby businesses have closed as a result of the crowd.

A number of nearby businesses have closed as a result of the crowd. - Credit: Submitted

“Unfortunately following the issues in Cheddar this week and following discussing with the Toolstation Western League we have taken the decision to postpone tomorrow’s fixture vs Longwell Green Sports,” said in a statement by the club on Twitter.

“An attempt was made to reverse the fixture with assistance from George McCaffrey but logistically we were unable to. We would like to thank the league and Longwell Green for their assistance and support over the unique circumstances and look forward to welcoming them to Bowdens Park in the near future.”

Cheddar AFC Manager Craig Mawford said he was "really disappointed" with today's postponement but it is one that he is in full agreement with.

He added: "After seeing the events in Cheddar and seeing what has been happening. I do agree with the chairman’s (Matt Postins) thoughts and in order to keep all safe it was probably the beat decision to make

“We have to prepare for our game on Saturday (against Wincanton Town). We are due to be training Tuesday but not sure whether we are going to be able to do that in Cheddar so looking at alternatives to this.

“We are going to try and ensure we are as ready as we can be for Saturday.”

The Cheesemen are back in action on August 28 against Wincanton Town before taking on Welton Rovers two days later on Bank Holiday Monday.

Weston-super-Mare News

