Uphill Castle seconds pick up draw with Spaxton firsts after weather stops proceedings

Uphill Castle seconds and Spaxton firsts both had to settle for a draw in Somerset's Division Four on Saturday.

Uphill captain Craig Grabham having won the toss elected to field.

Opening bowlers Tom Miller (8-0-31-2) and Jack Fowler (6-0-31-0) took a pace attack to the top order, containing the batsmen John Bishop (16) and Ryan Gamblin (4) until the pressure built sufficiently to force errors.

Grabham, who took to the field with protective gear, donned from the start of the innings began a display of close fielding that resulted in a catching masterclass, taking both opening batsmen out of the game with highlight reel moments from the bowling of Miller.

Still under the lid while fielding at mid-wicket Grabham took yet another catch from the bowling of Myles Bliss (7-0-42-1) to dismiss Dan. Andison (10).

Bliss continued to contribute by running out Spaxton keeper Richard Budd (49) by narrow margins, much to the anguish of the batsman.

A wicket and a run out however was not enough for Bliss who then made ground to take a catch dismissing James Venton (31) off the bowling of Mark Biggs (5-0-44-1).

Both Neve Kennedy (6-0-29-0) and James Robinson (6-0-43-0) bowled well, Robinson causing the batsmen trouble several times and unfortunate not to get wickets.

With the innings coming to a close Grabham (2-0-10-1) brought himself on to bowl, successfully removing Spaxton top scorer Adam Richards (58), leaving David Pople (31) and Richard Baker (3) to lead Spaxton to 234/6 from the 40 overs.

During the interval, the rain set in. This, however, did not last for long and despite the uncovered wicket the ball was still pinging off the surface when Uphill openers Gareth Lloyd (2) and Fowler (1) took to the crease.

First to go was Fowler run out pushing for two while unaware of the fielder in the deep. Lloyd followed soon after catching an edge behind from the bowling of Baker (4-0-24-1) of which he was unaware until the umpire sent him on his way.

Tyler Frost (4) got off the mark with a boundary before being dismissed LBW by Richards (4-0-14-1). This left Castle keeper Dan Fox (14 not out) and Mark Biggs (five not out) the job of chasing down the required runs, before the game was cut short with the ominous black clouds delivering exactly that which they had threatened for the entirety of the second innings.

Uphill were 31/3 at 10 overs when both teams admitted defeat to the weather and the match was ruled a draw.

Uphill seconds will continue their season welcoming Butleigh second XI to the Castle Ground next Saturday.