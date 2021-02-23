News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Uphill Castle to share The Castle with Shaftsbury Road from 2021 season

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM February 23, 2021   
The Castle

Uphill Castle Cricket Club's The Castle. - Credit: Ben Hodder

Uphill Castle Cricket Club have agreed to share their ground, The Castle, with Shaftsbury Road for the 2021 season.

Uphill are said to be “delighted” to welcome Shaftsbury as new co-hosts and “excited” at being able to return to play some cricket again following the affect of the coronavirus pandemic on last year’s play.

All areas of the clubs are thriving, including them putting on ladies cricket festivals, having a chance to play Somerset age-group games as well as working closely with the Somerset Cricket Board to deliver the ECB’s Super 1, after being announced as the North Somerset Hub for disability, for children aged 12-25 the chance to play regular, competitive cricket.

“Now is a good time to say, we are over the moon to be the new venue for The Shaftesbury Road Cricket Club,” said a club statement.

“It's going to be great to see some of the boys from Shaftesbury Road Cricket Club in Uphill colours on Saturdays this year. Also support them in their quest for a Saturday side next year. Here’s to a long partnership.”

