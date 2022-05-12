Holyday: Uphill Castle CC getting ready for a 'great day of cricket' against Butleigh

Uphill Castle CC are getting ready for a “great day of cricket” when they host Butleigh in their first home league game of the Somerset Premier season this Saturday, says captain Paddy Holyday.

Both sides are in good form having won their opening-day fixtures.

Uphill beat Staplegrove by 67 runs, while Butleigh beat Long Sutton by 10 wickets.

After the first round of games the two teams sit in the top three - Butleigh (second) and Uphill (third) - and Holyday said he is expecting a good game between the two sides.

“It should be a great day of cricket at the Castle,” he added.

“Hopefully the good weather will continue and we can put on a show for spectators coming down. Over the years we’ve always had competitive games against Butleigh, and I’m sure, like us, they’ll be looking for back-to-back victories.

“They often have a strong top order with bat, and looking at their most recent 10-wicket victory that will continue.

“We’ll have confidence that we can pick up some early wickets and put them immediately under pressure.”

Holyday said Uphill are “extremely happy” with their depth they have added into their side.

On the field Rob Taylor and Imran Oriykhai have both been brought in to strengthen the team.

While off the field Uphill have appointed new chairman Mike Holyday, who has replaced Mark Hodder after 35 years of service to the committee, inducing 22 years as chairman, and Phil Loud as their new coach.

And Holyday said the changes will help Uphill now and in the future.

“There have been some changes at the club coming into this season, on and off the field,” he added.

“In terms of the playing aspect, we are extremely happy to add depth into the first XI, something that will filter down and benefit the club as a whole.

“Also, the appointments of Mark and Phil will help the club to run much smoother from week to week. Ensuring the players are getting the best possible preparation ready for each Saturday.”