Uphill B in seventh heaven after latest triumph takes promotion push to the wire

Uphill under-12s and under-16s took on Clevedon recently Archant

Uphill B gave themselves an outside chance of claiming the second promotion spot after beating Nailsea & Backwell A 6-3 at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Uphill under-12 and under-16 matches with Clevedon Action from the Uphill under-12 and under-16 matches with Clevedon

A seventh win in nine matches leaves them in third place ahead of their final match of the season against Chew Valley this weekend, when another victory could send them up.

The team of Billy Fear, Luke Morgan, Rob Morray, Caroline Higgins, Anna Bickell and Heather Russell all played well, with Uphill taking all three mixed games.

Morray and Russell were taken to three games for their win, while Fear and Morray won 21-17 in a decider as Uphill also won all three men’s games.

The women put up a fight but lost all three in straight games.

The under-16 quartet of Vincent, Alana, David and Emily endured a tough morning against their Clevedon counterparts, suffering a 10-0 defeat.

After the singles matches all went to Clevedon, the doubles produced some well-matched encounters.

Vincent and Alana lost 15-10, 13-15, 12-15 and Alana and David were beaten 15-14, 8-15, 11-15, with Uphill unlucky not to pick up a consolation win or two after other 14-15, 13-15 scores.

There was better news for the under-12s, though, as they came out on top in their match against Clevedon.

Abin, Edwin, Riley and Shenay combined to claim the singles 10-6, but half of the games had scores of 15-11 or closer.

It was a similar story in the doubles, with a host of 12, 13 and 14 scores producing an excellent match as Uphill eventually ran out winners by an overall 25-11 margin.

Club spokesman Mark Edwards said: “Thanks to Nicola Wall and Clevedon for hosting us. Just the three junior Sundays left now!”