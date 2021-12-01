Uphill Badminton pick up number of wins in all age categories

All smiles for members of Uphill Badminton Club as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Mark Edwards

Uphill Badminton Club picked up a host of wins in all age groups recently.

The A team secured their second win of the season away to Winscombe with a convincing 8-1 victory.

The team of Emily Page-Symonds, Louise Sobey, Kimberley Wong, Paul Edwards, Matt Cole & Luke Morgan all played well.

The B team also collected their second win with a home triumph over Portishead to puts the side up to second place.

The side of Kimberley Wong, Caroline Higgins, Anna Bickell, Laurence Williamson, Ben Moore and Rob Morray were all in fine form.

The Men's B team of Luke Morgan, Rohan Weekes, Williamson and Morray secured a convincing 6-0 victory against Clevedon Feathers in Division One keeping the team safely in mid-table.

The Men's A, consisting of Paul Edwards, Matt Cole, Rohan Weekes and Mark Edwards, then followed it up six days later with another whitewash against the same opponents, keeping the side level pegging at the top of the table.

The under-14s and under-16 age groups sides had two matches against Yate last weekend.

The under-14s of Evan Mathew, Natalia Trybus, Angus Haynes, Maxx Bright and Millie Harvey all played well in a 8-2 victory, in a good experience for all five players.

The under-16s had a tough 9-1 defeat against a older, bigger Yate quartet.

The side of Fergus Hammond, Aidan Chacko, Christos Kounnou and Alice Mu, on her debut, all put up a good fight and were unlucky not to take more of the close games lost by the odd point.

Chacko and Kounnou picked up Uphill's sole game.