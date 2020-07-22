Advanced search

Meet Uphill Badminton Club’s strongest ever female player - Ellie Jewell

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 July 2020

Ellie Jewell started with Uphill Badminton Club at the age of eight and has gone to be one of the club's most successful players.

Ellie Jewell started with Uphill Badminton Club at the age of eight and has gone to be one of the club's most successful players.

Uphill badminton club has been one of the largest in the South West for the last 20/25 years combining it’s senior and junior sections.

It has a proud tradition of training junior players who progress to the senior league teams and countless members have gone on to represent it’s highest teams.

One of the club’s biggest success stories and arguably the strongest ever female player has been Ellie Jewell.

Jewell got involved with the junior club as an eight-year-old and would soon become a regular during the Saturday afternoon sessions at Westland sports hall.

Jewell always stood out with an ongoing dislike of losing and physical power that many of her counterparts could not match.

She would then become a regular in the junior club’s under-15s and under-18s and was also involved in the junior county set-up.

Jewell then progressed into the seniors from the age of 14, firstly with the club’s dedicated junior side before moving onto the B team and then finally the A team in 2001.

Jewell played a key part in leading the club to their first ever Division One title three years later in 2004.

However, a shoulder injury and pregnancies meant she had to take a few years away from the team before returning again in 2012 and helping lead the club to four consecutive league titles up to 2016.

Jewell was also a part of the winning George Rowden side of 2008 along with Nicky Mills and brothers Mark and Paul Edwards, a mixed team competition including clubs from across the Avon & the Bristol area

She was also part of the club’s first overseas tour in 2004 to Northern Cyprus, a memorable venture for the 16 that went, winning the mixed event for England with partner Mark Edwards.

Ever since the very beginning, Jewell has always been a loyal and dedicated member of the club amd a regular supporter of their tournaments and social events, as well as spending numerous years on the club’s committee as their social secretary.

