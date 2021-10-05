News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Uphill Badminton Club's Weston Handicap Tournament returns after 24 months

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:59 AM October 5, 2021   
Action from Uphill Badminton Club's Weston Handicap Tournament.

Uphill Badminton Club's Weston Handicap Tournament returned for the first time in 24 months with 43 pairs taking part over the weekend. - Credit: Mark Edwards

Uphill Badminton Club returned to action for the first time since September 2019 with their 13th running of the Weston Handicap Tournament.

Run by Mark Edwards and Rob Morray, last weekend, it bought together 43 pairs from across the local badminton community.

With the men's and ladies events in the morning and 20 mixed pairs across four boxes in the afternoon it was a feast of badminton for all the local players involved.

There were plate and main events in each discipline with trophies and certificates for all the finalists.

The ladies event winners were Hannah Warren and Isabel Mullen while in the men's event the winners were Sam Hedges and Tyreece Simms.

Mixed was won by Mullen and Hedges.

The tournament is gaining a strong reputation within the local area and is a great season starter with the handicap format making it suitable for all abilities from April 2022.

