Badminton: Uphill battle but lose to Chew Valley rivals
PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 January 2019
Uphill Badminton Club youngsters found the going tough against their Chew Valley rivals.
The under-18s made their usual slow start as Jack Rickwood and Harry Gardner lost their singles in three sets.
Lewis Gilbert went down 21-13, 21-10, before Ben Moore opened their account with a 21-12, 21-11 win.
The doubles were close, with five of the six rubbers going to a third game.
Moore combined with Gilbert and Rickwood for wins, but Gardner and Gilbert lost 15-13 in the third when appearing well set in a 7-3 defeat.
A win their final home match against St Ursula and favourable results elsewhere could keep them in title contention.
The under-14s saw Marcus Pan win his singles 15-12, 13-15, 15-11, but Chew hit back to win the next three rubbers.
And after Marcus and Vincent lost 13-15, 15-12, 11-15 in the first doubles, Chew won the rest for a 9-1 victory.