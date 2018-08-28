Badminton: Uphill battle but lose to Chew Valley rivals

Uphill's under-18s Archant

Uphill Badminton Club youngsters found the going tough against their Chew Valley rivals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Uphill under-14s Uphill under-14s

The under-18s made their usual slow start as Jack Rickwood and Harry Gardner lost their singles in three sets.

Lewis Gilbert went down 21-13, 21-10, before Ben Moore opened their account with a 21-12, 21-11 win.

The doubles were close, with five of the six rubbers going to a third game.

Moore combined with Gilbert and Rickwood for wins, but Gardner and Gilbert lost 15-13 in the third when appearing well set in a 7-3 defeat.

A win their final home match against St Ursula and favourable results elsewhere could keep them in title contention.

The under-14s saw Marcus Pan win his singles 15-12, 13-15, 15-11, but Chew hit back to win the next three rubbers.

And after Marcus and Vincent lost 13-15, 15-12, 11-15 in the first doubles, Chew won the rest for a 9-1 victory.