Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Badminton: Uphill battle but lose to Chew Valley rivals

PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 January 2019

Uphill's under-18s

Uphill's under-18s

Archant

Uphill Badminton Club youngsters found the going tough against their Chew Valley rivals.

Uphill under-14sUphill under-14s

The under-18s made their usual slow start as Jack Rickwood and Harry Gardner lost their singles in three sets.

Lewis Gilbert went down 21-13, 21-10, before Ben Moore opened their account with a 21-12, 21-11 win.

The doubles were close, with five of the six rubbers going to a third game.

Moore combined with Gilbert and Rickwood for wins, but Gardner and Gilbert lost 15-13 in the third when appearing well set in a 7-3 defeat.

A win their final home match against St Ursula and favourable results elsewhere could keep them in title contention.

The under-14s saw Marcus Pan win his singles 15-12, 13-15, 15-11, but Chew hit back to win the next three rubbers.

And after Marcus and Vincent lost 13-15, 15-12, 11-15 in the first doubles, Chew won the rest for a 9-1 victory.

Most Read

Westhaven named as one of the highest performing schools in the country

Westhaven School pupils and Head of the PTA Chris Ashworth outside the old school sports hall.

Calls for more fashion shops as council holds talks to fill empty units at Sovereign Centre

North Somerset Council is hoping to make more than £1million a year from the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Mark Atherton

Holiday park named best in South West

Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams

Coastguard called to investigate mysterious Brean Beach barrel

The fire and rescue service making the barrel safe for removal. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Stroke survivor puts on dance show for charity

Kirstie with Lloyd and Madison.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Badminton: Uphill battle but lose to Chew Valley rivals

Uphill's under-18s

Weston residents urged to sign up for Race for Life

People are being urged to see up for Race 4 Life in Weston-super-Mare (pic Danny Fitzpatrick/DFphotography.co.uk)

Housing estate to be built on former factory site after council’s U-turn

The former Titan Ladders site will be turned into a 37-home estate. Picture: David Kenneford

Stereophonics headline Forest Live

Stereophonics will headline Forest live this June

Westhaven named as one of the highest performing schools in the country

Westhaven School pupils and Head of the PTA Chris Ashworth outside the old school sports hall.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists