Uphill Castle agree three-year deal with Velez Managed Services
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Uphill Castle Cricket Club have agreed a three-year sponsorship deal with Velez Managed Services, a global leader in IT, to become their principal partner.
The deal, which will run until the climax of the 2024 season, will provide funds and support needed for the years ahead and allow the team to concentrate on their cricket and securing success in league and cup competitions.
The latest development comes just a couple of weeks after Uphill agreed to host Shaftesbury Road for the foreseeable future.
Sean Price, chief executive officer of Velez, told the Weston Mercury: “Having lived in Weston for several years whilst attending university, I spent many hours at Uphill Cricket Cub and thoroughly enjoyed both the atmosphere and the people.
“To be able to contribute in a small way back to the club that gave me so many fond memories is a pleasure, and we hope that in years to come we can continue to see many great matches take place at the club."
Ade Gardener, vice-chairman of Uphill Castle, added: “We are so happy to be forming a partnership with Velez.
“Having such a forward-thinking company back us really helps us achieve our ambitions to become one of the top cricket clubs in the Somerset area.
"We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership bringing much success."