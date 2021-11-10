Uphill Castle awarded Somerset cricket league club of the year

Players and staff from Uphill Castle CC with the Ladbrokes Merit trophy. - Credit: Paddy Holyday

A local side have been awarded the Ladbrokes Merit trophy for club of the year by the Monmouth Somerset Cricket League.

The league committee rewarded Uphill Castle CC last month with the cup after maintaining a average fair play rating of over 90 per cent across the three senior sides in the 2021 season.

Based on scores submitted by opposition teams for fair play and hospitality, its award that Uphill said are extremely proud of.

Vice chairman, Ade Gardener spoke of his delight. He said: "We have always prided ourselves as a welcoming club, and believe we play the game in the right way," he said.

"Although disappointed with results on the pitch this, it proves we are doing things right. It really gives us a platform to build on next year."

The captains and committee attended the Somerset Cricket League presentation dinner at The County Ground, Taunton, to pick up the award. Lord Archer of Weston Super Mare was in attendance with Jason Kerr Somerset CCC heard coach to present the award to The Castle Officials.