Uphill Castle flying high after season opening victory over Temple Cloud

Published: 10:00 AM May 4, 2021

Uphill Castle opened their Somerset League Premier Division season with a four-wicket victory against Temple Cloud.

No sooner had league cricket returned to the Castle when Temple Cloud’s opening batsmen Mike Denning returned to the pavilion.

He was dismissed by the second ball of the game, his first, by a fiery George Fox delivery.

Fox continued to trouble the visitors top order throughout his seven-over spell, claiming another three scalps in Courtney Forrest, Kevin and Simon Curtis for the return of 25 runs.

And as a result, the new-ball partnership of Fox and Luke Bliss had Temple Cloud whimpering at 40-4 after the first 14 overs.

Miles Hacket scored an unconventional 29 that led the way for the visiting side as he aided a minor fightback but was dismissed by a sharp caught and bowled by Kieran Ward.

Ward and George Cox claimed three wickets apiece and eventually bowled out Temple Cloud for an under-par 140.

As for the Uphill chase, there was an early wicket for Temple Cloud when Connagh Wilton removed George Chapman to give the visitors hope.

However, a classy partnership between Hayden Watts and Paddy Holyday steered Uphill away from a potentially shaky start.

Watts scored a luxurious 37, while Holyday was eventually dismissed for 40 towards the conclusion of the Uphill innings.

Nevertheless, their second-wicket partnership didn’t mean plain sailing for the Castle.

After Watts’ dismissal it was not until Bliss’ arrival to the crease at seven that the hosts reassured the faithful.

Bliss took a fancy to Temple Cloud spinner Rob Head and took 26 off of just one of his overs. It was this blast that carried Andy Llewellyn’s side home to victory.

Uphill Castle return to action next Saturday when they travel to Long Sutton for their first away match of the campaign.