Uphill Castle CC seconds defeated at Wiveliscombe

Uphill Castle seconds winless run on the road continued as they were defeated by eight wickets at Wiveliscombe on Saturday.

Wiveliscombe captain George Sinnott won the toss and elected to field in Somerset Division Four encounters

Uphill batsmen Gareth Lloyd (10) and Jack Fowler (4) started the innings off, with Lloyd looking comfortable at the crease.

After an uneventful few overs Fowler played around a delivery from Charlie Fleming (7-1-44-3) and found himself heading back to the changing rooms having made little impact.

Lloyd continued on seemingly settled until he cut a ball from the bowling of Sinnott (8-0-28-2) that found its way into the waiting hands of Matthew Redwood.



This brought Harry Frake (63 not out) to the middle to join his farther Peter Frake (8) and the two looked in good form as they started to cautiously increase the scoring rate.

Peter Frake took one to many risks played a ball from Fleming in the air to a fielder, leaving Harry to continue on without him.

Dan Fox (10) calmed things down for Uphill for several overs before being stumped by Robert Pinney off the bowling of Dan Onions (7-3-12-1).

Tom Miler (13) arriving characteristically late just had time to change and pad up before heading out to the middle.

Playing his usual aggressive style of cricket brought a few boundaries but eventually missing one from Andrew Hill (4-0-15-1) and was given out for LBW.

Rob Skeen (3) joined Frake in the middle, as castle continued to pick up runs where they could, but a wayward shot sent another ball into the air from the bowling of Fleming and was caught by Henry Welch.

Peter Skeen (5), replacing his father after the catch, was able to support Frake as he continued to add runs to the total but fell victim to Sinnott’s bowling with yet another catch being taken by the home side.

All-rounder Dave Wilcox (17 not out) was the man to help Frake reach the end of the Uphill innings with some quick-fire boundaries.

Frake went on to recorded his highest senior score and his maiden 50 as Uphill finished the innings with 167 runs after 40 overs, for seven wickets.

Wiveliscombe openers Andrew Hill (73) and Welch (1) initially struggled to progress against Uphill’s opening attack.

Tom Miller (8-1-44-1) and Andy Leech (4-0-21-0) worked hard in the heat to keep the batsmen under pressure.

This tactic paid dividends as Miller bowled Welch for one, bringing Elliot Adu Darko (86) to the crease.

Economic bowling from Neve Kennedy (8-1-43-0) and Peter Skeen (4-0-17-0) kept Uphill’s hopes of making a breakthrough alive for some time, unfortunately the partnership remained unbroken until the 28th over when they hit the winning runs.

Uphill seconds are back at home tomorrow (Saturday) against Trull second XI in a bottom of the table clash.