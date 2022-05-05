Uphill Castle celebrate 2021 season at delayed awards presentation

George Cox, David Kelley and Ben Castle with their awards presented by Uphill Castle CC president Mark Frith. - Credit: Uphill Castle CC

Uphill Castle CC celebrated their 2021 season with a delayed awards presentation evening on the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

Due to uncertainty around Coronavirus regulations last year Uphil’s committee took the decision to delay the annual awards night, in favour of a less formal event at the clubhouse.

The day started with the now annual Pads V Grabs interclub game which proved to be a bonus pre-season game.

This gave the players some much-needed time in the middle before the start of the Somerset Premier season.

Seconds captain Craig Grabham got one over firsts skipper Paddy Holyday, by leading his side to the Chairman’s Cup for the second year running after chasing down a score of 98-9 win by four wickets.

Man of the match was awarded to 13-year-old Harry Frake who, despite being on the losing side, batted well above his years to guide the tail to a respectable score from their 20 overs.

Following the match, a large crowd was welcomed to the presentation by new chairman Mike Holyday and club captain Paddy Holyday spoke about the recent club survey, which included introducing the new chairman of selectors Mark Patch and new head coach Phil Loud.

Awards were handed out and celebrated the club’s achievements on the field last year as well as recognising all the hard work off the pitch by outstanding volunteers.

Sarah Holyday, Harry Frake and Myles Bliss with their awards presented by Uphill Castle CC president Mark Frith. - Credit: Uphill Castle CC

Frake picked up the Most Improved Young Player award, while Myles Bliss received the Young Player Award.

George Cox, Ben Castle and Peter Skeen picked up the first, second and third-team Player of the Year prizes.

The final four awards of the night saw Ade Gardner receive Uphill Castle CC’s Special Award, followed by Sarah Holyday and Roger Fry receiving Clubwoman and Clubman of the Year awards.

The last award was an emotional one as Dave Kelley was awarded an Honorary Life membership, very rarely given out and going to people who really make a difference to the club.

The award was reward for all of Kelley's hard work and he said: "This is a very proud day for me! Completely unexpected.”

Club chairman Mike Holyday added: “It was great to welcome everyone back to a packed clubhouse to celebrate last season's achievements

“Congratulations to all award winners, with special mention to Dave Kelly who was awarded honorary life membership.

“The club is looking forward to the start of league fixtures this weekend.”