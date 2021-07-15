Uphill Castle come up short in low-scoring Long Sutton clash

Published: 11:03 AM July 15, 2021

Uphill Castle duo George Chapman, left, and Paddy Holyday, right, display their newly sponsored first team kit and training shirts sponsored by NH Building & Carpentry and Velez Managed Services. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle suffered a third consecutive loss in the Somerset League Premier Division as they fell 23 runs short chasing just 107.

Visitors Long Sutton batted first and made an excellent start as their opening pair of Jack Lyons and Archie Heywood put on 50.

However, after the loss of their first wicket it was a procession of wickets as the Uphill attack was led by George Cox who finished with incredible figures of six wickets for just nine runs in his nine-over spell.

Cox ran through the upper and middle order of the Long Sutton batting line-up as Tom Elstone, Myles Bliss and Kieran Ward picked up wickets too.

Ultimately, Long Sutton set a total of just 107 to chase, but that low total was a reflection of the pitch offering more for the ball than it did for those batting.

Uphill struggled to just 84 all out in 23 overs as the only real contribution came from an injured Paddy Holyday as he recovered the innings from a desperate 37-6.

However, his efforts in pain were also made in vain and the result is perhaps the most disappointing of the year for Castle as a dreadful batting display let the side down once again.