Taylor helps Uphill Castle get better of Butleigh

Uphill Castle continued their unbeaten start to the Somerset League Premier Division season with a four-wicket win over Butleigh.

Tight bowling from Luke Bliss (9-5-10-0) led to a run out by captain Paddy Holyday in the fourth over.

That set the tone as Butleigh were eventually dismissed for 207, with two wickets apiece for Tom Elstone (2-30), Imran Oriykhail (2-39) and Myles Bliss (2-17).

Uphill lost Elstone (11) early in reply, but Ben Castle (31) and Holyday (51) batted sensibly in an 81-run stand to see off the opening bowlers.

Butleigh looked favourites after both fell, followed by George Cox (0), Luke Bliss (22) and Ed Bliss (7).

But newcomer Rob Taylor kept his nerve to score an unbeaten 59 and see his side home after 41 overs, earning the Twisted player of the match award.

Uphill will look to maintain their momentum when they take on Taunton St Andrews on Saturday.