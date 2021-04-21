News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Uphill Castle unveil new playing kits for the upcoming season

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM April 21, 2021   
Uphill Castle display newly sponsored first team shirts and training shirt.

Uphill Castle duo George Chapman, left, and Paddy Holyday, right, display their newly sponsored first team kit and training shirts sponsored by NH Building & Carpentry and Velez Managed Services. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle have been blessed with new kit for the 2021-22 season.

They proudly wore their new kit for their pre-season game against Shaftesbury Road and the new designs have been getting the thumbs up from players, members and supporters alike. 

Designed and manufactured by Weston-based company Karuta Sportswear, the kit has been supplied to all playing members at the club from firsts right down to the Under-11s.

The playing shirt has a nod to the club’s history, with the famous Charlie Moon in tree included on the back, and has been sponsored by Principal Partner Velez Managed Services, Mark Smith Drylining, and Howdens Weston.

All players also received a training shirt which again is bespoke to Uphill.

You may also want to watch:

At the start of 2020, the club ran a sponsorship raffle, where local businesses had the chance to win placements of their logos on the training kit, branding on the stumps and pitch side advertising.

NH Building & Carpentry won the chance to be on the front of shirts, with Domin Fluid Systems being placed on the rear of their training shirts. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston
  2. 2 Armed police at Birnbeck Pier after reports of men with a gun
  3. 3 Police appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision near Weston
  1. 4 Surfer sets up new water sports business in North Somerset
  2. 5 Weston Lions cancel Real Ale Festival
  3. 6 'Brilliant week' for Weston after April 12 ease in restrictions
  4. 7 Weston vets wins two awards
  5. 8 Restaurants celebrate successful first week after April 12 reopening
  6. 9 Teenager charged with murder in Weston
  7. 10 Man given indefinite hospital order for killing neighbour

Ade Gardener, club vice-chairman, said: ‘We have been blown away by support from not just local companies but also national businesses. We really do look the part on the pitch."

There is still an opportunity to get involved with Uphill Castle, with sponsorship opportunities available, including T20 sponsorship and pitchside advertising. Anyone interested can get in contact via the website www.uphillcastle.cc.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Couple shares 'special' engagement night on April 12

Lockdown Easing

Engaged couple thank new friends for 'special' night at Weston restaurant

Carrington Walker

person
A second man has been charged in connection with the ongoing murder investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police

Arrest made following death of man in Weston attack

Carrington Walker

person
COVID-19 rapid test kit is a qualitative lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection

Lockdown Easing

How to order free Covid home tests

Carrington Walker

person
April 12 reopening: Popular Weston bar reopens

Lockdown Easing

Popular Weston restaurant welcomes customers back

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus