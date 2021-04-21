Uphill Castle unveil new playing kits for the upcoming season

Published: 1:00 PM April 21, 2021

Uphill Castle duo George Chapman, left, and Paddy Holyday, right, display their newly sponsored first team kit and training shirts sponsored by NH Building & Carpentry and Velez Managed Services. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle have been blessed with new kit for the 2021-22 season.

They proudly wore their new kit for their pre-season game against Shaftesbury Road and the new designs have been getting the thumbs up from players, members and supporters alike.

Designed and manufactured by Weston-based company Karuta Sportswear, the kit has been supplied to all playing members at the club from firsts right down to the Under-11s.

The playing shirt has a nod to the club’s history, with the famous Charlie Moon in tree included on the back, and has been sponsored by Principal Partner Velez Managed Services, Mark Smith Drylining, and Howdens Weston.

All players also received a training shirt which again is bespoke to Uphill.

At the start of 2020, the club ran a sponsorship raffle, where local businesses had the chance to win placements of their logos on the training kit, branding on the stumps and pitch side advertising.

NH Building & Carpentry won the chance to be on the front of shirts, with Domin Fluid Systems being placed on the rear of their training shirts.

Ade Gardener, club vice-chairman, said: ‘We have been blown away by support from not just local companies but also national businesses. We really do look the part on the pitch."

There is still an opportunity to get involved with Uphill Castle, with sponsorship opportunities available, including T20 sponsorship and pitchside advertising. Anyone interested can get in contact via the website www.uphillcastle.cc.