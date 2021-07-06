Uphill Castle CC fall to third defeat in a row at Temple Cloud CC

Published: 2:18 PM July 6, 2021

It was another disappointing result for Uphill Castle after they fell to seven-wicket defeat at Temple Cloud.

This now means the side have now lost as many as they have won after 10 games, with five wins and five losses.

Uphill batted first and, with the forecast of storms in mind, altered the batting order with the intention to collect as many points as possible before any potential abandonment.

Alas, as the weather improved, the visitors saw their plan go out of the window.

A quickfire 29 from George Cox started the innings off relatively well. However, only three other Castle batsmen, Luke Bliss, Tom Elstone and George Chapman, got into the 20s.

The target of 154 set for Temple Cloud to chase was a tough task for the Castle’s bowlers to defend and they only managed to claim three wickets from the home side’s batting order.

The star of the second innings was Andrew Mortimer who smacked an impressive and quick 62.

The opening batsman's heroics meant Temple Cloud chased down 154 in less than 15 overs and Uphill host Long Sutton this Saturday looking to pick up their first win in four games.