Uphill Castle fall to first defeat of pre-season against Bridgwater

Published: 9:29 AM April 27, 2021

Uphill Castle travelled to Bridgwater to take on a strong second XI as they looked to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in their final pre-season game.

Captain Andy Llewellyn lost the toss and the hosts chose to bat and were aggressive from the get go, hitting a flurry of boundaries.

The new-ball partnership of George Cox and Kieran Ward battled hard and managed to stem the flow of runs to get some sort of control.

Llewellyn regularly changed the bowling to make sure the batters were always on their toes but both openers reached 50s with John Hill retiring at 50 and Ben Coombes removed by the improving Hayden Watts for 62.

Watts’ impressive form with bat and ball has been a real positive in pre-season, with two half-centuries in their previous games and figures of 1-28 from seven overs to force his way into selection for the opening league game.

Other bowling performances of note included the returning Jermaine Jones who bowled his seven overs for 54 runs, taking two wickets.

Yet again youngster Charlie Huke proved himself to be more the capable at this level bowling a good spell, but unlucky not to take a wicket.

Bridgwater finished their innings on 241-3, with Uphill missing bowlers, but with Luke Bliss and George Fox set to return, the attack will be greatly improved for the visit of Temple Cloud.

After tea the opening partnership of Watts and George Chapman hoped to continue their fine pre-season form.

Unfortunately both found the going difficult as Bridgwater showed their class with a genuine pace attack with Chapman going for four and Watts soon following for 12.

Wickets continued to fall and the large home crowd were expecting an early finish but The Castle were delighted to welcome back Mark Biggs.

Biggs, who hadn’t picked up a bat in 19 months, worked hard to grind out an innings of 75.

He was assisted by Tommy Llewellyn who was his usual aggressive self but was out for 18 after a barrage of bouncers.

Andy Llewellyn then joined Biggs at the crease, batting for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic.

Llewellyn also took his time building an innings of 23 from 44 balls, but while trying to push the run rate on he played one big shot too many.

With Biggs back in the pavilion, the game slowly drifted away from Uphill and with Paddy Holyday trying his best to get the victory, he was the last batsman to fall hitting 26, with Uphill finished on 204.

Captain Andy Llewellyn spoke of his delight at a competitive pre-season ahead of welcoming Temple Cloud to The Castle on Saturday at 1.30pm.

"It was great to face the challenge of higher opposition, it gave us a chance to benchmark ourselves," he said.

"We competed with Bridgwater and some players really stood up and made me take notice of their performances. They haven’t made selection easy for me for the side against Temple Cloud."