Uphill Castle CC defeated by Somerset Premier table leaders North Petherton CC

Published: 9:00 AM August 12, 2021

Uphill Castle fell to a seven-wicket defeat against Somerset League Premier Division leaders North Petherton.

Rain saw the start of the Castle’s clash delayed to 3pm, and the overs were shortened to 30 overs per side.

Another lost toss meant the Castle had to bat first in tough conditions.

Nonetheless, a bold start was made thanks to the hitting of Paddy Holyday (25) and George Cox, the latter scoring a quick 53.

However, from a position where the Castle looked as though they could set 180-plus there was a small batting collapse.

Late cameos from Tyler Frost and Tom Elstone, who both scored 18 not out, allowed the hosts to set a decent 155-6 from their 30 overs.

But this was no match for the excellent reply from North Petherton.

Led by Liam Winter, who scored an unbeaten 77, the league leaders walked home with five overs to spare.

A weakened Uphill Castle side still secured 10 points and happily made their way down to Bournemouth for their cricket tour where they were hosted by Colehill Cricket Club ahead of Saturday’s trip to Shapwick & Polden.