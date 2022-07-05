News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Uphill Castle fall to 10-wicket defeat against Trull

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 4:59 PM July 5, 2022
Uphill Castle CC captain Paddy Holyday after the game with Trull.

Uphill Castle CC captain Paddy Holyday after the game with Trull. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle fell to a disappointing 10-wicket defeat against Trull in the Somerset League Premier Division on Saturday. 

Despite rain being ever-present all morning in the South West, the game were was able to start on time with Uphill being put into bat by the visitors having lost the toss.

Batting at nine, Tyler Frost scored an important 44 that dragged the home side to 186 but a concern for the Castle was their inability to bat their full allocation of 45 overs on yet another occasion this season.

An early dropped chance could have changed the fortunes of the Trull chase, however the visitors strolled to a 10-wicket victory as both opening batters were reprieved in their innings.

Ultimately the pair batted excellently and looked relatively comfortable throughout their time at the crease. 

They managed to chase the 186 needed to win in the 31st over with Elliot Trotman finishing 74 not out and Tim Gibbs five runs short of an unbeaten century at the close.

Uphill Castle will hope for better when they return to action to host Staplegrove this weekend.

Cricket
Weston-super-Mare News
Uphill News

Don't Miss

John and Pat Bowditch was targeted during the night of the air show. 

Weston Air Festival

Thugs targeted elderly couple's motorhome as they slept during Weston...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Kerry Cope directs traffic on Marine Parade, Weston, after motorists left the Air Festival.

Weston Air Festival

WATCH: Moment unlikely heroine saves the day at Weston Air Show

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Police warn drivers ahead of M5 fuel protests

Paul Jones

person
Tesco in Weston

Fire in freezer unit at Weston supermarket

Paul Jones

person