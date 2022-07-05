Uphill Castle fall to 10-wicket defeat against Trull

Uphill Castle fell to a disappointing 10-wicket defeat against Trull in the Somerset League Premier Division on Saturday.

Despite rain being ever-present all morning in the South West, the game were was able to start on time with Uphill being put into bat by the visitors having lost the toss.

Batting at nine, Tyler Frost scored an important 44 that dragged the home side to 186 but a concern for the Castle was their inability to bat their full allocation of 45 overs on yet another occasion this season.

An early dropped chance could have changed the fortunes of the Trull chase, however the visitors strolled to a 10-wicket victory as both opening batters were reprieved in their innings.

Ultimately the pair batted excellently and looked relatively comfortable throughout their time at the crease.

They managed to chase the 186 needed to win in the 31st over with Elliot Trotman finishing 74 not out and Tim Gibbs five runs short of an unbeaten century at the close.

Uphill Castle will hope for better when they return to action to host Staplegrove this weekend.