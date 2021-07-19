Uphill Castle fall to fifth defeat in a row at Yeovil

Published: 7:01 PM July 19, 2021

Uphill Castle fell to their fifth Somerset League Premier Division defeat in a row on the hottest Saturday of the season at Yeovil.

The Castle fielded first in the 30-degree heat, which might excuse the visiting side’s bowling performance which saw Yeovil finish on 287-7 after their 45 overs.

In fairness, it wasn’t the Castle’s bowling that let them down necessarily, rather an excellent batting show led by Calum Gundry who scored an excellent 114 and was supported well by Dan Ewens who contributed 73.

After 15 overs of the Castle reply, there was a suggestion that a historic chase could be on the cards.

The opening pair of George Chapman and Tom Elstone put on 70 that could have set the base for an enticing conclusion.

You may also want to watch:

However, loss of wickets and a tight bowling display meant the Castle’s chase slowed.

Luke Bliss led the middle order with his 37 but it was in vain as the visitors finished on 194-8 from their 45, resulting in a 93-run loss.