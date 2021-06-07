Uphill Castle CC suffer back-to-back defeats with loss at North Petherton CC
Uphill Castle suffered their second loss of the season at North Petherton and dropped to second in the Somerset League Premier Division table behind their conquerors.
Bowling first Uphill asserted early control, Fox and Bliss dismissing an opener each to leave North Petherton on 5-2.
However, Max Trevarthan and Owen Irish shared a partnership of 100 for the third wicket and shifted the match’s trajectory.
Jermaine Jones situated himself under a high ball hit by Irish off the bowling of Kieran Ward and dismissed North Petherton’s number four for 60.
Wickets came more freely for Uphill following the breaking of this partnership.
Soon after Irish, Trevarthan followed on 64, with Paddy Holyday showing his quick hands and real grace as he performed a sharp stumping off of Tom Elstone’s bowling.
The home side's middle and lower order fell to Hayden Watts and Elstone (4-13) as they were dismissed for 206 in the 43rd over.
But Castle showed little intent to chase the runs and just three batsmen got into double figures as Watts hit a classy 33 to prevent a drubbing as Uphill were bowled out for just 115.
Wickets were shared across the North Petherton bowling attack as they won by 91 runs.
Uphill Castle return to action this Saturday against Shapwick & Polden seconds.