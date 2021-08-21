Uphill Castle CC fall to third defeat in a row at Shapwick & Polden CC seconds

Published: 1:47 PM August 21, 2021

A cricket bat and some stumps at Uphill Castle Cricket Club. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle CC fell to another defeat as Shapwick & Polden seconds ended their losing run of three games with a 51-run victory.

Despite another week where the Castle were plagued in terms of availability they managed put in a decent performance all things considered.

An impressive bowling display saw Shapwick & Polden score 194/6 in their 45 overs.

This total would have been much lower for the lack of sportsmanship shown by their top scorer, Sam Patey.

The home side’s number six was called back into bat by the Castle in a show of great honesty by Castle captain Andy Llewellyn.

Patey then didn’t return the favour when he edged the ball to first slip but refused to walk.

Despite bit of a swing in the last 10 overs, Shapwick & Polden's total set Uphill a winnable target.

However, Llewellyn and Tyler Frost, two of the top three, got ducks for the Castle, with Luke Bliss and Mark Biggs scored just four and three respectively.

But, It was a fifth wicket partnership between Thomas Elstone and Kieran Chapman that saw the Castle begin to trouble the bowlers of the home side.

Elstone (33) and Chapman (30) established a platform, but, unfortunately, their dismissals left the Castle with a tough task.

Ian Harrington scored an impressive 22 but this was not enough to get the Castle over the line and were bowled out in the 34th over for 143, losing by 51 runs, and suffered their third loss in a row.