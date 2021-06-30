Uphill Castle FC unveil pre-season schedule starting with Cheddar FC

Published: 5:00 PM June 30, 2021

All smiles for Uphill Castle FC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Uphill Castle FC

Uphill Castle FC have finalised their pre-season schedule starting with the visit to Bowdens Park to play Cheddar on Friday July 16.

Uphill then host Nailsea & Tickenham four days later before three away games at Hutton, Clayton and Bishops Lydeard on July 24, July 27 and August 3.

The Castle will end preparations for the 2021-22 Somerset League season against Nailsea United on August 6.

Manager Anthony Askins said: “(I am) excited to finalise pre-season and get up and running again.

“I am looking forward to a full campaign, we have a strong squad and the aim is to be pushing for promotion come the end of the season.

You may also want to watch:

“Pre-season is an important time to ensure we can start the season well.”

The club are also looking for new managers and coaches to help with the running of their Weston & District League sides.

Uphill Castle Reserves compete in Division One and finished in sixth place last season, while Uphill Castle A ended in seventh place in Division Three.

The ideal candidates will be expected to work in all areas of the club and develop the progress of the players and help the teams push up the leagues.

For more information about the roles contact the club either on Facebook under Uphill Castle Football Club or by emailing nikki.askins@btinternet.com.

Fixtures: Uphill Castle vs Cheddar Friday July 16; Nailsea & TIckenham vs Uphill Castle Tuesday July 20; Hutton vs Uphill Castle Saturday July 24; Clutton vs Uphill Castle Tuesday July 27; Bishops Lydeard vs Uphill Castle Tuesday August 3; Uphill Castle vs Nailsea United Friday August 6.