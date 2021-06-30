News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Uphill Castle FC unveil pre-season schedule starting with Cheddar FC

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM June 30, 2021   
All smiles for Uphill Castle FC as they pose for the camera.

All smiles for Uphill Castle FC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Uphill Castle FC

Uphill Castle FC have finalised their pre-season schedule starting with the visit to Bowdens Park to play Cheddar on Friday July 16.

Uphill then host Nailsea & Tickenham four days later before three away games at Hutton, Clayton and Bishops Lydeard on July 24, July 27 and August 3.

The Castle will end preparations for the 2021-22 Somerset League season against Nailsea United on August 6.

Manager Anthony Askins said: “(I am) excited to finalise pre-season and get up and running again.

“I am looking forward to a full campaign, we have a strong squad and the aim is to be pushing for promotion come the end of the season.

You may also want to watch:

“Pre-season is an important time to ensure we can start the season well.”

The club are also looking for new managers and coaches to help with the running of their Weston & District League sides.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area
  2. 2 Man charged after firearms incident in Weston town centre
  3. 3 Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub
  1. 4 Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish 
  2. 5 Love Island 2021: Jake stuns viewers with toe-sucking recording
  3. 6 Mum of boy, 11, who died in his sleep thanks community for support
  4. 7 MPs weigh in on constituency boundary changes set for 2023
  5. 8 'Remarkable' recovery for Weston shops after Covid
  6. 9 Council exploring housing options after market fails to deliver
  7. 10 50 staff isolating after Covid outbreak at Weston pub

Uphill Castle Reserves compete in Division One and finished in sixth place last season, while Uphill Castle A ended in seventh place in Division Three.

The ideal candidates will be expected to work in all areas of the club and develop the progress of the players and help the teams push up the leagues.

For more information about the roles contact the club either on Facebook under Uphill Castle Football Club or by emailing nikki.askins@btinternet.com.

Fixtures: Uphill Castle vs Cheddar Friday July 16; Nailsea & TIckenham vs Uphill Castle Tuesday July 20; Hutton vs Uphill Castle Saturday July 24; Clutton vs Uphill Castle Tuesday July 27; Bishops Lydeard vs Uphill Castle Tuesday August 3; Uphill Castle vs Nailsea United Friday August 6.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revo Kitchen to offer delivery service soon

Weston seafront

PICTURES: Look inside Weston's Revo Kitchen

Carrington Walker

person
Junction 21 of the M5 motorway at Weston.

Highways England

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Card Factory

Retail

New card and gift shop to open in Weston retail park

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Love Island starts 9pm on June 28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.TKASA and Archant.

TV

Meet the reality and talent show TV stars from Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus