Uphill Castle maintain perfect start to the season with 118-run at Wells

Published: 1:00 PM May 24, 2021

Uphill Castle CC made it four from four with a comprehensive win at Wells, a victory that secured maximum points and means the side have a 39-point lead in the Somerset League at this early stage in the season.

Uphill batted first and at points were in a precarious position at 70-5 and again at 150-8.

However, the depth of the Uphill batting came to the fore with Andy Lewellyn firing an unbeaten 50 in just eight overs at the crease.

The innings guided Uphill to a very decent total of 214, then came the turn of the Castle bowling unit.

The opening stand by Wells was their only one of significance, as Monty Payne and Dan Vassalli frustrated Uphill’s opening pair of George Fox and Luke Bliss with neither able to dismiss them with ball in hand.

However, Vassalli, who top scored for Wells with 40, surrendered his partner Payne to gift Uphill a run-out.

This began a procession of wickets as no Wells’ player reached double figures from three downwards.

George Cox dismissed Jack Williams, Ollie Smart and Will Rivers in a matter of overs.

Meanwhile at the other end, the performance of the day came from Hayden Watts who took six for 17 as he spun through the rest of the Wells batting line-up.

Wells fell well short, scoring just 96 as Castle won by 118 runs and maintained their perfect start to the season.