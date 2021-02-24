New faces join Uphill Castle’s youth coaching set-up

Published: 9:00 AM February 24, 2021

All 24 players of Uphill Castle Cricket Club look at the camera during last season's inter-club friendly. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle have had a busy lockdown with major improvements being made to the coaching set-up at the club.

At the end of the 2020 season it was decided changes needed to be made to the youth section in order to secure the long-term future of the club.

Since the youth section was introduced to the club back in 1996, it has been a great source of pride and joy.

At least 90 per cent of the current first-team squad are made up of players who first joined the club at under-11 level.

The club have gone on to produce players who are now playing at the highest levels of the amateur game across the country, such as current Weston captain Chris Davidson, Clevedon’s Will Plummer and Peter Trego.

Uphill Castle U15s manager Paddy Holyday receives the Bespoke Cup winners' medal from Jason Belcher - Credit: Jason P Belcher

Last season Uphill managed to field their under-13s and under-15s with great success.

The under-15s claimed the North Somerset Cup for the first time in the club’s history and many of the youth players also enjoyed taking the leap into the senior sides for the first time.

Under the leadership of third XI captain James Robinson and second XI captain Craig Grabham, many under-15s enjoyed match-turning innings and stunning bowling performances.

In order to continue their rich history of talent production, Uphill have taken the decision to bring in a specialised technical coach for the first time, by securing the services of Century Coaching coach Dave Peck.

Peck will be adding his expertise to the current coaching team of under-15s coach Paddy Holyday and joint under-13s management duo Ade Gardener and Pete Frake.

Peck, a level three coach, has experience of coaching county level age group teams and it is hoped that his knowledge will add a new dimension to Wednesday night coaching sessions.

“I am looking forward to working with the coaches and players at Uphill Castle in helping to continue their development and having a productive season this summer,” said Peck.

With lockdown rules expected to relax in the next few weeks, the club will again be running its popular Saturday morning All Star sessions for children aged five to eight.

All Stars Cricket provides a fantastic first experience for all children where they are guaranteed eight weeks of jam-packed fun, activity and skills development.

The programme is designed to introduce children to the sport, teaching them new skills, helping them make new friends and have a great time doing so. It is all about giving children the best first experience of the sport with an emphasis on fun.

Children will learn fundamental movement skills, including catching, throwing and batting and soft balls and plastic bats are used by everyone, with all participants given their very own cricket bag full of everything they need to play the game.

Uphill are also delighted to welcome Neve Kennedy as new activator for the All Stars programme, being another product of the youth section who regularly plays for the club's thirds and seconds, as well representing Somerset Ladies youth teams.

"I'm really looking forward to taking on the role of Lead Activator for Uphill Castle CC All Stars programme in 2021," said Kennedy.

"I will be looking to build upon the success that Kieran Chapman has had running the sessions over the previous years and my hope is to make this season as successful if not more, especially in view of what everyone has gone through in the last 12 months.

"I believe that the ECB All Stars sessions are a brilliant way for young children to get into cricket and I hope that they get as much enjoyment out of the game as I do. So, I look forward to seeing as many children at our ground starting May 1."

Youth chairman Gardner added: "It’s really exciting to be coming out of lockdown, knowing cricket is around the corner.

“One benefit of the lockdown is that it has given us a chance to sit back and take stock. We have identified the areas we want to improve, and the youth section is certainly one of the biggest.

“Quite simply no youth section now means no Uphill Castle in 20 years. Working with Century Coaching gives us the chance to keep producing quality cricketers for the future.”

Uphill are on the look out for new playing members for the coming season. Players of all abilities and ages are all welcome.

Contact mgardener66@outlook.com for info or check out the club Facebook page for all the latest news and events.