Uphill Castle CC end losing streak with seven wicket win against Lympsham & Belvedere

Uphill Castle CC ended their barren run with their first win in five games against Lympsham & Belvedere on Saturday.

Lympsham & Belvedere lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Duo Dave Luff and Mike Hosey made a steady start accumulating runs nicely without taking risks.

Dave Luff (15) was first to go as he was caught at mid-wicket off Luke Bliss.

Hosey (17) fell soon after as he was bowled by Robert Taylor. Wickets continued to fall regularly as Sam Neate (5) was bowled by the accurate Taylor.

Jack Luff continued his good form but wickets kept falling as Tom Gooding (0) caught behind and Nathan Hancock (0) caught at extra cover both fell victim to R Taylor.

CJ Neate joined Jack Luff and looked to rebuild the innings taking the score past the hundred mark before CJ Neate (13) was bowled by Imran Oaiyhmail.

Brad Ashfield batted nicely alongside Jack Luff rotating the strike before Jack Luff (57) once again stood out top edged to the wicket keeper off George Cox.

Ashfield fell soon after as he was well caught on the deep mid-wicket boundary off Kieran Ward.

Lympsham & Belvedere's Neil Chadwick during his side's game with Uphill Castle CC - Credit: Josh Thomas

Neil Chadwick (1) was trapped LBW by Ward leaving Matt Grute and Craig Scriven to try and bat out the remaining overs.

Matt Grute (23) batted nicely as he remained not out as the innings closed with the run out of Craig Scriven (4) with the Lympsham & Belvedere innings on 176.

Uphill’s reply started nervously as Ryan Davies rode his luck early on with some close decisions.

However, once he got going, he timed the ball nicely as Gooding (0-28) and CJ Neate (0-39) struggled to make the breakthrough.

Davies went into top gear for Uphill hitting boundaries to all parts of the ground as the scoring rate increased dramatically.

Hosey (1-42) got the breakthrough with the score on 100 as he bowled Tom Elstone (21).

Davies made an excellent 84 before he was stumped by Matt Grute off the bowling of Chadwick (1-38) as Uphill reached 118 for two.

A rain delay saw Uphill Castle needing to hit 44 off the remaining 12 overs to seal victory.

Jermaine Jones in action for Uphill Castle against Lympsham & Belvedere. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Jermaine Jones made an entertaining 37 before he was well caught by Jack Luff off Ashfield (1-24) leaving Paddy Holyday to hit the winning runs.

He remained on 18 not out alongside Cox (4) as Uphill Castle ran out deserved winners by seven wickets.

Uphill return to action Saturday at Winscombe while Lympsham & Belvedere are also on their travels at Long Sutton.