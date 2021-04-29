Uphill Castle hit Nailsea & Tickenham for nine to return to winning ways
- Credit: Uphill Castle FC
Hat-tricks from Sam Beresford and Nathaniel Groom helped Uphill Castle hit Nailsea & Tickenham for nine to return to winning ways in the Somerset League Cup.
Uphill were back in action on Tuesday evening after a win against Yatton & Cleeve United in their first group game, before falling to a 4-3 defeat against Burnham United last time out.
Anthony Askins’ side started strongly and in what could have been a close game were ruthless with their chances as they went into half-time 4-0 up.
Groom’s double and further goals from Toby Yeates and Beresford set the tone for the rest of the match.
An early goal in the second half by the visitors gave them something to work on and Nailsea followed up with another good chance to give the game an edge, before Groom was brought down in the box.
Will Sneddon-Coombs stepped up to score the resulting penalty.
Jack Askins then put a free-kick from the edge of the box into the top corner to make it two in two games, before Beresford and man of the match Groom helped themselves to their trebles to make it a night to remember.
