Uphill Castle FC look to raise more money for Movember

Published: 6:00 PM December 3, 2020

Uphill Castle FC had already raised £1,000 for Mind during the first lockdown. - Credit: Uphill Castle FC

Uphill Castle Football Club have taken part in Movember to raise some money for men's health which includes anything from Mental Health Awareness, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

A total of 11 members from Uphill were involved with some growing a moustache and others doing running challenges throughout the month.

The boys have raised over £1,500 so far and they are hoping to make it to the £2000 mark.

First-team midfielder Ben Harris is also raising money for charity.

Harris has so far raised £250 for Move Movember and decided to run 120 miles to represent the 60 men who had sadly passed away by running two miles for each and everyone of them.

"Mental health is a subject that is really important to me and we’ve still got a long way to go before all men suffering feel comfortable asking for help," said Harris.

"I also know that at the moment it’s not easy for those that ask for help to get it, so raising money for the cause is really worthwhile.

"This year more than ever we need to be looking out for our own mental well-being as well as the well-being of our friends and family.

"Being someone who loves playing football and going to the gym I was gutted when the government announced the lockdown restrictions, however this fundraiser has really given me something to focus on."

Despite not being one for running, Harris says raising money for the charity and the support he has had kept him going to reach his target of £250.

He added: "I can’t say I’m someone that particularly enjoys running and in these winter months there’s definitely been a few evenings where I’ve got home from work and a 8, 9, 10k run is not something I’ve wanted to do.

"But the importance of the cause and the donations I’ve generously received kept me motivated."

Uphill Castle are still welcoming any donations at the following link https://movember.com/t/uphill-castle?mc=40.

To sponsor Harris, see the link to his page at https://uk.movember.com/mospace/14397728.