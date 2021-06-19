News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Uphill Castle earn first win in three games against Shapwick & Polden

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:05 AM June 19, 2021   
Uphill Castle's Tom Elstone in action against Shapwick & Polden seconds.

Tom Elstone top scored for Weston in their game with Shapwick & Polden seconds, where he scored 54 runs from 95 balls. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle returned to winning ways with a convincing eight-wicket victory against Shapwick & Polden seconds.

Collectively throughout the game the hosts bowled well, after losing the toss and being sent int othe field, as only the sixth-wicket partnership worth 52 paused the onslaught from a Castle side without George Cox.

Impressive figures from seamers George Fox (2-18 in nine overs) and Tom Elstone (3-18 in eight overs) saw the visitors bowled out for a modest 144.

Then came the Uphill chase and a threatening new-ball partnership was muted by George Chapman and Elstone, who shared 35 for the first wicket stand.

It was number three, and stand -n captain, Paddy Holyday, who enjoyed the end of the opening bowlers’ spells and ended on 13.

You may also want to watch:

At the end of Holyday’s cameo came the in-form Luke Bliss.

And it was he, and opener Elstone who led Castle to victory inside 30 overs. Elstone finishing on 54 not out, and Bliss a mesmerising 41 not out that featured three sixes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revo Kitchen opens in Weston
  2. 2 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
  3. 3 Man in hospital after stabbing in Weston
  1. 4 Planning application submitted for £30million second school site
  2. 5 Yatton pub releases full English breakfast fragrance
  3. 6 Family pub reopens after lockdown transformation
  4. 7 Six people evacuated from fire in town centre
  5. 8 North Somerset Covid cases increase by 170%
  6. 9 Spot the scarecrows around Kewstoke and Sand Bay
  7. 10 Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston

Uphill return to action on Saturday against Butleigh and, sitting two points behind Somerset League Premier Division leaders North Petherton, could move back into top spot with another win.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Northam Park Holiday Camp on Church Road in Brean

Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense

Daniel Mumby

person
Fish and chips remain a firm pub favourite in Somerset.

Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Storms

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Skateboarding

North Somerset Council

Weston people wanted for film to promote town

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus