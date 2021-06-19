Uphill Castle earn first win in three games against Shapwick & Polden

Published: 11:05 AM June 19, 2021

Tom Elstone top scored for Weston in their game with Shapwick & Polden seconds, where he scored 54 runs from 95 balls. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle returned to winning ways with a convincing eight-wicket victory against Shapwick & Polden seconds.

Collectively throughout the game the hosts bowled well, after losing the toss and being sent int othe field, as only the sixth-wicket partnership worth 52 paused the onslaught from a Castle side without George Cox.

Impressive figures from seamers George Fox (2-18 in nine overs) and Tom Elstone (3-18 in eight overs) saw the visitors bowled out for a modest 144.

Then came the Uphill chase and a threatening new-ball partnership was muted by George Chapman and Elstone, who shared 35 for the first wicket stand.

It was number three, and stand -n captain, Paddy Holyday, who enjoyed the end of the opening bowlers’ spells and ended on 13.

At the end of Holyday’s cameo came the in-form Luke Bliss.

And it was he, and opener Elstone who led Castle to victory inside 30 overs. Elstone finishing on 54 not out, and Bliss a mesmerising 41 not out that featured three sixes.

Uphill return to action on Saturday against Butleigh and, sitting two points behind Somerset League Premier Division leaders North Petherton, could move back into top spot with another win.