Uphill Castle end barren run with first win in five matches against Wells

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:00 PM July 28, 2021   
Uphill Castle CC captain Andy Lewellyn in action.

Uphill Castle ended their losing streak of five matches, which had lasted over a month and a half, in an impressive display against Wells.

The form shown by the side at the beginning of the season returned in their five-wicket win.

With rain in the air, winning the toss allowed Andy Llewellyn to put Wells into bat and only opener Dan Vassalli managed to score above 20 as the Castle dominated with the ball.

Continuing his home bowling form George Cox picked up five wickets in a bowling spell that rampaged through the top and middle order.

His figures of (5-14) were supported by all other Uphill bowlers as Wells set a measly total of 110.

However, in the minds of Uphill batsmen was their failure to chase a similar total just a fortnight before against Long Sutton.

Nonetheless, Uphill’s chase was much more convincing this time round as they won inside 20 overs.

Paddy Holyday’s 30 was the Castle’s highest score in the chase, with the ease in which he deposited the ball to all areas of the pitch deserving special mention.

Holyday batted for no more than 15 minutes, but every ball he faced was convincingly shown the boundary rope, or beyond.

It was this innings that settled the nerves of an Uphill side who had gotten into a habit of bottling chases.

“On a personal note it was good to get back to scoring some runs, but more importantly it was crucial that the side returned to winning ways, giving us some momentum into the final games of the season,” said Holyday.

Cox added: “That ball was flying out my hand with ease again. Getting six wickets a fortnight back here and now five is special.

“I put myself through the pits for this side and I cannot stress how much excitement I have to do it again next week against Winscombe.”

Local rivals Winscombe were the first side to defeat Uphill this season back in May when Tom Hall’s 108 not out ended a run of four victories in a row.

Since then both sides are in the top five, with Winscombe third and Uphill fifth, and know a win on Saturday could see them move up the Somerset Premier table looking to catch up North Petherton.

“Winscombe obviously beat us earlier in the year but it was a game separated by a good individual innings, Tom Hall got a hundred,” said Tom Elstone.

“We dropped him twice and had him stumped. With him in the shed the result would have been ours. Hopefully the weekend’s result is a return to normality for us, we’ve been poor for a month. But Saturday was a good result, regardless of opposition.”

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
