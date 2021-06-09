Uphill Castle seconds maintain unbeaten home run with 22-run against Ilton

Published: 1:00 PM June 9, 2021

Uphill Caste seconds have made it three homes from three following their triumph against Ilton last Saturday after going without a victory in two years before defeating Trull seconds last month. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle seconds continued their 100 per cent home record with a well deserved victory against Ilton.

Winning the toss and electing to bat Uphill made steady progress with Mark Biggs making an excellent 45.

Much like the previous games Uphill failed to build a match winning partnership and lost wickets at regular intervals, but everyone contributed to a total of 194-8 from 40 overs.

Valuable runs from Tyler Frost (25) and Brad Patch (16 not out) gave the Uphill bowlers a total to defend.

But Ilton started their run chase positively and looked set to chase the target at 60-0 from 10 overs before a fiery spell of bowling from Frost took the crucial wicket of Damian Price (45).

Frost then collected two further wickets before Biggs had Rich Gower caught at long on by Dave Wilcox.

The game then turned into a tense affair as Ilton looked to rotate the strike and get the five runs per over required.

Tight bowling and excellent fielding from Uphill ramped up the pressure on the Ilton batsmen with the home side bowling them all out for 172.

Uphill travel to Taunton Deane in buoyant mood this Saturday after they picked up 34 points, moving them fourth in the table.