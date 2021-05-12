Uphill Castle seconds secure first win in two years with four wicket win over Trull

Published: 9:00 AM May 12, 2021

All smiles for Uphill Castle seconds as they pose for the camera after their victory against Trull seconds. - Credit: Ade Gardener

Uphill Castle seconds won their first competitive game since 2019 with a solid display against Trull seconds.

Troll won the toss and batted first on a wet and windy afternoon at The Castle, where they scored 160-9 from 40 overs.

Disciplined bowling and sharp fielding restricted the batting team to a par score, with the pick of the Uphill bowlers being Mark Biggs with 4-23 from seven overs.

Uphill started their innings aggressively and looked comfortable at 91-1 after 20 overs, but after opener Ben Castle was out for 49, the game turned into a tense affair.

The home side lost five wickets for 11 runs to suddenly find themselves wobbling at 112-6 from 29 overs.

However, Craig Grabham (23 not out) and Ed Bliss (20 not out) saw Uphill to their target with four overs to spare, securing their first victory in 15 matches, going back to May 11 against Peasedown St John.

It was a credit to both teams for a competitive fixture played in the right spirit under testing skies and Uphill will look to continue their winning form away to Yeovil seconds this weekend.