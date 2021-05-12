News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Uphill Castle seconds secure first win in two years with four wicket win over Trull

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 12, 2021   
All smiles for Uphill Castle seconds

All smiles for Uphill Castle seconds as they pose for the camera after their victory against Trull seconds. - Credit: Ade Gardener

Uphill Castle seconds won their first competitive game since 2019 with a solid display against Trull seconds.

Troll won the toss and batted first on a wet and windy afternoon at The Castle, where they scored 160-9 from 40 overs.

Disciplined bowling and sharp fielding restricted the batting team to a par score, with the pick of the Uphill bowlers being Mark Biggs with 4-23 from seven overs.

Uphill started their innings aggressively and looked comfortable at 91-1 after 20 overs, but after opener Ben Castle was out for 49, the game turned into a tense affair.

The home side lost five wickets for 11 runs to suddenly find themselves wobbling at 112-6 from 29 overs. 

You may also want to watch:

However, Craig Grabham (23 not out) and Ed Bliss (20 not out) saw Uphill to their target with four overs to spare, securing their first victory in 15 matches, going back to May 11 against Peasedown St John.

It was a credit to both teams for a competitive fixture played in the right spirit under testing skies and Uphill will look to continue their winning form away to Yeovil seconds this weekend.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
  2. 2 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
  3. 3 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights 
  1. 4 Primary school welcomes new principal
  2. 5 Travellers set up camp on Weston seafront
  3. 6 May 17: Bristol Airport 'disappointed' with green list
  4. 7 May 17: What are the Covid travel rules?
  5. 8 Contractors chosen to design Banwell bypass
  6. 9 May 17: Which pubs are reopening across Weston?
  7. 10 Lockdown easing: Clip 'N Climb 'counting down the days' to reopening
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The glowing artwork appeared on the Mendip Hills a week ago.

Mystery of hillside artwork in Somerset village revealed

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept.

Weston seafront

Royal Pier Hotel redevelopment would 'help to regenerate town'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Weston. Picture: Vultur Sebastian

North Somerset Council

Council hits out at 'flawed' report ranking Weston as second-worst...

Carrington Walker

person
Views Weston Mercury building.

Weston Mercury building up for sale

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus