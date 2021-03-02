Uphill Castle welcome local businesses and partnerships for 2021 season

Published: 9:00 AM March 2, 2021

Uphill Castle are excited to announce they will be working with local businesses for the upcoming 2021 season.

The club's committee have been working non-stop to ensure Castle is on a strong footing as they come out of the current lockdown.

During the close season they identified areas of the club that needed improvement and developing.

One of the major elements the club felt it was failing in was their digital and social media presence.

As a result, first-team wicketkeeper Paddy Holyday was added to the committee and became the club’s first social media secretary.

The role will see Holyday look after the club’s social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, which have already seen a marked increased interest with many more hits and visits to all the social networks.

The club have also secured a new Digital Partner in TwistedWeb in what is thought to be one of the first of these partnerships at this level of cricket.

In an age where searching the internet has become the first choice when hunting for a product or service, TwistedWeb is seen to understand Uphill’s wishes to put the club in the digital shop window.

TwistedWeb are part of the MTT Group and have been in the technology industry for over 30 years.

“It has been great to work with TwistedWeb to help us develop a truly bespoke website that has all the club's information, stats and news in one place,” said vice-chairman Ade Gardener.

“It was also a massive bonus that it was a local company. We have a long history of forming partnerships with local businesses.”

It is hoped that the website will be up and running for the start of the season and Castle were also keen to announce a new teamwear supplier for the upcoming campaign.

Uphill Castle seconds captain Craig Grabham wearing the new Karuta training shirts. - Credit: Ade Gardner

Weston company Karuta Sportswear will be kitting the club out in its original and bespoke playing and training clothing.

And Gardner added: “The service that Martin, Tom and Shane have given us is second to none.

“The fact that we now have bespoke one-off clothing, and not just off-the-shelf items, is very special.

“The players are very excited to be walking out in a design that includes our famous moon-in-the-tree on our shirts.

“Working closely with Karuta has helped with attracting the new sponsors for the club. Being able to see what the kit will look like with their branding has been a plus point and helped seal many of the deals.”

Martin Longden, managing director of Karuta, added: "At award-winning Karuta Sportswear we feel it is really important that we supply local clubs.

“In Uphill Castle Cricket Club you have a great local club and we are proud to be their kit suppliers.”

Uphill also confirmed there are more sponsorship deals which have been agreed with some really forward-thinking companies.

It is expected that these deals will be announced in the coming weeks.

In other news Uphill have announced their first fixture post-lockdown, in celebration of last week's news that Shaftsbury Road have moved their home fixtures to The Castle.

The two clubs will meet in a 30-over game on Easter Sunday (April 4), with both clubs awaiting The England and Wales Cricket Board’s latest guidelines on returning to cricket.