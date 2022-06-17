Uphill Castle CC thirds still searching for first win after Wedmore Seconds loss

Uphill Castle CC thirds wait for win in Division Seven Blue Somerset Cricket League continued after Wedmore seconds won by 65 runs on Saturday.

In the sixth game of the season, the conditions on the day were ideal with little to no cloud and the sun was out to ensure a warm afternoon.

Uphill captain Ian Harrington won the toss electing to field for the first Innings.



The opening bowling partnership made up of Pete Jobling and Andy Leech took some early wickets with Leech clean bowling Wedmore’s opening batsmen Adam Stringer for 0 in the first over.

Andy Cook was not far behind after being given out for LBW off the bowling of Pete Jobling for one.

Jobling continued his good spell of bowling with a second wicket dismissing Thomas Poyner for LBW as well.



With Paul Whittaker and Morgan Roberts in play, scoring some much-needed runs for Wedmore, Jobling finished his spell on 22-2 and Leech finished with 41-1.

Joining the bowling attack was the spin of Dave Wilcox and the seam bowling of Charlie Beal. With the fifth wicket partnership building, the batsmen began to hit the ball around the field much more increasing Wedmore’s score.

After three overs, Beal was replaced by Stuart Butson. Whittaker decided to go big off the bowling of Dave Wilcox which resulted with him being caught at mid-on by Stuart Butson.

The following over, Wilcox also took the wicket of Roberts after being caught at mid-wicket by Ian Harrington.

Wilcox then finished his spell of eight overs with 53-2.



Butson continued to bowl six overs and took the wicket of William Macarthur via LBW finishing his spell 27-1 to then be replaced by Salman Habibkheil.

Beal and Salman Habibkheil bowled through to the end of the 40 overs with Beal bowling seven overs 60-0 and Salman Habibkheil bowling three overs for 31-1 after taking the wicket of Charlie Jackson in his second over.

Wedmore had set a very strong target of 238 at the end of the 40 overs.



After a short break, the openers for Uphill went out to bat with Rob Skeen scoring five runs in the first over.

However, Wedmore’s Chirs Major took a very early wicket from Bruce Butson for 0, leaving the field at 5-1.

Harrington entered the field and scored some much-needed runs bringing up his fifty by the 15th over.

However, very soon after his 50, Rob Skeen was given out for LBW off the bowling of Macarthur to be replaced by Wez Bryant.

Macarthur took his second wicket a couple overs later after the stumping of Harrington who finished his innings with a score of 52 runs.

Macarthur took a second wicket of the over from the catch of Butson who was out for 0 with Uphill sitting at a score of 97-4.



Wez Bryant continued to bat well holding the strike whilst Graeme Wigg stood at the non-strikers end of the wicket.

Wigg was then dismissed by Tim Ingle for one bringing Wilcox onto the pitch to rebuild a partnership with Bryant who continued to score runs.

Bryant was then caught out by Stringer off the bowling of Ingle after scoring 41 runs.



With a win beginning to look unlikely for Uphill Castle, who needed 80 runs off the last seven overs, Wilcox began to hit out a bit more which resulted in him being bowled out for 11.

Leech was caught out on the boundary after playing an excellent shot which was followed by an excellent catch by Adam Peters.



Beal then arrived at the crease to then be very quickly sent back to the changing rooms after catching the outside edge of his bat on his first ball.

Habibkheil then scored one run before being stumped by Charlie Jackson, leaving Jobbers as the not out batsman finishing his innings with two runs.



An excellent performance from Wedmore both batting and fielding, which saw them win the game comfortably after bowling Uphill all out for 172.