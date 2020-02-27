Badminton: Uphill youngsters battle with Yate rivals

Uphill under 14s and 16s after their match with Yate. Archant

Uphill under-14s and 16s took on Yate in their latest round of fixtures.

Their older team of David, Kevin, Ethan and Ayshen drew the singles 2-2, before David lost a thriller 10-15 in the third.

Ayshen came from behind to record a cracking win in three games, 10-15, 15-2, 15-13 and Kevin secured victory in two, but Ethan lost in two.

In the doubles four of the six matches went to deciding games as Uphill won the first two, 15-11 and 15-13 in the third games respectively.

The next two were shared to put Uphill 5-3 up, before Yate took the next two.

The best rubber of the match saw David and Ayshen win the first game 15-11 lose 15-11 in the next and 15-14 in the last game to see the match finish 5-5, with Yate winning 13-12 on games.

The under-14 team of Harry, Aadit, Louis, Evan Delwyn, Eva, Natalia and Fergus, who was loaned to Yate along with Zach from Portishead shared the opening seven singles and the doubles were just as close.

With the scores levels at 27-27 it would have been fitting if the final game went into one last rubber. And Yate took it 15-11, 15-11 to win a thriller of a match 29-27!

There were 56 games inside two hours for the 14 players involved and everyone picked up plenty of wins on a Sunday morning of fun.