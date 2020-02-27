Advanced search

Badminton: Uphill youngsters battle with Yate rivals

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 February 2020

Uphill under 14s and 16s after their match with Yate.

Uphill under 14s and 16s after their match with Yate.

Archant

Uphill under-14s and 16s took on Yate in their latest round of fixtures.

Their older team of David, Kevin, Ethan and Ayshen drew the singles 2-2, before David lost a thriller 10-15 in the third.

Ayshen came from behind to record a cracking win in three games, 10-15, 15-2, 15-13 and Kevin secured victory in two, but Ethan lost in two.

In the doubles four of the six matches went to deciding games as Uphill won the first two, 15-11 and 15-13 in the third games respectively.

The next two were shared to put Uphill 5-3 up, before Yate took the next two.

The best rubber of the match saw David and Ayshen win the first game 15-11 lose 15-11 in the next and 15-14 in the last game to see the match finish 5-5, with Yate winning 13-12 on games.

The under-14 team of Harry, Aadit, Louis, Evan Delwyn, Eva, Natalia and Fergus, who was loaned to Yate along with Zach from Portishead shared the opening seven singles and the doubles were just as close.

With the scores levels at 27-27 it would have been fitting if the final game went into one last rubber. And Yate took it 15-11, 15-11 to win a thriller of a match 29-27!

There were 56 games inside two hours for the 14 players involved and everyone picked up plenty of wins on a Sunday morning of fun.

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Badminton: Uphill youngsters battle with Yate rivals

Uphill under 14s and 16s after their match with Yate.

Weston’s support should never be underestimated says Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during their win at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Boxing: Win will open doors says Dodge

Dean Dodge celebrates his win over Sean Davis to remain undefeated.(Picture: Matt Lofthouse.)

Musical tribute to George Michael coming to Weston

The Tropicana to hold George Michael tribute show

Just 15 per cent of 1,250 new homes in Banwell to be affordable

88 homes to be built in Banwell
Drive 24