Uphill Castle CC fall to eight wicket defeat at Trull CC

Published: 6:55 AM July 5, 2021

No side ever wants to have an excuse for poor performance, however, Uphill Castle had a long list of them for their loss against Trull last weekend.

Covid cases, other commitments and then having to get the train southbound were just a few.

This meant debuts for many players, including under-15s Charlie Huke and Miles Bliss.

The pair both got their chance with the ball and showed why they earned the opportunity.

Nonetheless, batting first Uphill failed to post a challenging total. It was only Ben Castle, making his first appearance in a decade, who troubled the scoreboard significantly, when he scored a collected 48.

You may also want to watch:

This was the main thorn in the Trull bowling attack that allowed the Castle to post a modest total of 122.

Trull’s batting made little trouble of the target.

A few chances dropped by the Castle in the field could have halted the home side’s progress a touch, but a few more breakthroughs would unlikely have made the difference.

A loss by eight wickets was the result.

"Obviously this was a disappointing result but it was truly a great weekend for us,” said Tom Elstone.

“We have seen two under-15s make their debuts. both bowled well, Charlie Huke and Miles Bliss, were by no means out of place. We didn't post enough runs for those two to have any protection when bowling, that's on the more senior players - myself, Chappers (George Chapman) and Paddy (Holyday).

“But the effort to get down here after the incident on the M5 is immense. I was out in London until three but made the London Paddington 8am to get here. Then the rest of the boys have scrambled their way onto a Weston to Taunton train to get there. That's how much we love the Castle and cricket."