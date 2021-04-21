News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Uphill Junior Badminton Club back in action

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021   
Junior Indoor sport was allowed to return from April 12

Junior indoor sport was allowed to restart from April 12 enabling Uphill Junior Badminton Club resumed a midweek block of coaching. - Credit: Uphill Junior Badminton Club

Uphill Junior Badminton Club were back in action following the latest easing of government restrictions to allow junior indoor sport to resume.

The normal season usually lasts between September to March but having missed so much action over the winter season a short midweek block is being run to give the children a chance to get back on court.

All smiles for some members of Uphill Junior Badminton Club

All smiles for some members ahead of Uphill Junior Badminton Club's return to action. - Credit: Uphill Junior Badminton Club

The sessions have been split into two groups for the short stint to give as many youngsters as possible the opportunity to play.

Both groups had an abundance of energy and enthusiasm to release and the session went as successfully as they always do.

Many youngsters have not seen their friends since before Christmas and it was great to see a full hall with all enjoying their selves.

You may also want to watch:

With the lockdown having prevented the normal end of season tournament and trophies there was a small presentation of Easter eggs in each session to all the juniors who attended.

All smiles for more members of Uphill Junior Badminton Club

All smiles for more members ahead of Uphill Junior Badminton Club's return to action. - Credit: Uphill Junior Badminton Club

The midweek block is set to run for eight to 10 weeks, before the club, hopefully, resume their normal winter season in September.

Most Read

  1. 1 Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston
  2. 2 Armed police at Birnbeck Pier after reports of men with a gun
  3. 3 Police appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision near Weston
  1. 4 Weston Lions cancel Real Ale Festival
  2. 5 Restaurants celebrate successful first week after April 12 reopening
  3. 6 Surfer sets up new water sports business in North Somerset
  4. 7 Weston vets wins two awards
  5. 8 Teenager charged with murder in Weston
  6. 9 Man given indefinite hospital order for killing neighbour
  7. 10 Arrest made following death of man in Weston attack

For any details or further information contact the club via their Facebook page "Uphill Junior Badminton Club."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Couple shares 'special' engagement night on April 12

Lockdown Easing

Engaged couple thank new friends for 'special' night at Weston restaurant

Carrington Walker

person
COVID-19 rapid test kit is a qualitative lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection

Lockdown Easing

How to order free Covid home tests

Carrington Walker

person
April 12 reopening: Popular Weston bar reopens

Lockdown Easing

Popular Weston restaurant welcomes customers back

Carrington Walker

person
Times Past Cheese Dairy return to eat:Weston this weekend. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Popular food festival returns to Weston this weekend

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus