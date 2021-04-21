Uphill Junior Badminton Club back in action
Uphill Junior Badminton Club were back in action following the latest easing of government restrictions to allow junior indoor sport to resume.
The normal season usually lasts between September to March but having missed so much action over the winter season a short midweek block is being run to give the children a chance to get back on court.
The sessions have been split into two groups for the short stint to give as many youngsters as possible the opportunity to play.
Both groups had an abundance of energy and enthusiasm to release and the session went as successfully as they always do.
Many youngsters have not seen their friends since before Christmas and it was great to see a full hall with all enjoying their selves.
With the lockdown having prevented the normal end of season tournament and trophies there was a small presentation of Easter eggs in each session to all the juniors who attended.
The midweek block is set to run for eight to 10 weeks, before the club, hopefully, resume their normal winter season in September.
For any details or further information contact the club via their Facebook page "Uphill Junior Badminton Club."