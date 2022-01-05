Uphill Junior Badminton Club hold end of season awards

Uphill Junior Badminton Club ended last year with a delayed presentation of their end of season awards recently.

The first award from the session, which was supposed to take place in March 2021, was won by Emma Yang for the most improved under-10 girl, which was followed by Phoenix Harvey winning the award of the most improved under-10 boy.

In the under-13 category the most improved girl went to Eva Mamman, with the under-13 boy being Cameron Dormer.

The most improved girl in the whole club went to Ayshen Gumus, with the most improved boy going to Harry Mamman.

Sportsman of the year, which is the biggest trophy in the club, is usually given to a person who turns up regularly, has a good attitude and constantly helps out.

Clive Wood was the recipient for his continued good work with the club.



The junior club coaching sessions will resume this year on every Saturday at the Hans Price Academy, please find us the club on Facebook for more information..