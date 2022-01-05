News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Uphill Junior Badminton Club hold end of season awards

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM January 5, 2022
Some members of Uphill Junior Badminton Club with their awards.

Some members of Uphill Junior Badminton Club with their awards. - Credit: Uphill Junior Badminton Club/Mark Edwards

Uphill Junior Badminton Club ended last year with a delayed presentation of their end of season awards recently.

The first award from the session, which was supposed to take place in March 2021, was won by Emma Yang for the most improved under-10 girl, which was followed by Phoenix Harvey winning the award of the most improved under-10 boy.

In the under-13 category the most improved girl went to Eva Mamman, with the under-13 boy being Cameron Dormer.

The most improved girl in the whole club went to Ayshen Gumus, with the most improved boy going to Harry Mamman.

Sportsman of the year, which is the biggest trophy in the club, is usually given to a person who turns up regularly, has a good attitude and constantly helps out.

Clive Wood was the recipient for his continued good work with the club.
 
The junior club coaching sessions will resume this year on every Saturday at the Hans Price Academy, please find us the club on Facebook for more information.. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village
  2. 2 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
  3. 3 Christmas lights display wins national competition
  1. 4 Weston General Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as staff sickness rises
  2. 5 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  3. 6 Travel firm repairs children's bikes - for free!
  4. 7 Train timetables changing due to staff Covid absences
  5. 8 Schools working 'extremely hard' as pupils return amid Omicron surge
  6. 9 Banwell Christmas float raises more than £1,500 for charity
  7. 10 Support on offer to help North Somerset businesses bounce back
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runway Weston Google Street View

Drama as bus catches FIRE on busy Weston route

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV sexual assault investigation ASP

CCTV image released in Weston sexual assault probe

Paul Jones

person
Argos distribution centre, near Bridgwater.

Jobs fair announced to help redundant Argos staff

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon

Paul Jones

person