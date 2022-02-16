Uphill Junior Badminton Club make light work of Feathers Challenge
- Credit: Uphill Junior Badminton Club/Mark Edwards
Uphill Junior Badminton Club enjoyed a successful Feathers Challenge event last weekend.
The event is aimed at non county players across the under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups.
Uphill had a fantastic turnout with 30 players taking part and having a wonderful day learning a lot to enhance their skills.
In the under-10s girls' category Uphill had the top two, with Jess Alsop winning and Imogen Redmore second and in the boys' Eddie Burnett claimed second spot.
Uphill again had a strong showing in the under-12 girls' with Charlotte Aslop first, Charlotte Burnett third and Hanna Trybus fourth.
The under-14 girls' saw more silverware for Uphill with Natalia Trybus second, narrowly missing out on gold after a 15-13 loss in the final, and Millie Harvey in third.
The boys' event was an Uphill takeover with 10 of the 18 entrants and five of eight quarter-finalists from the club.
Uphill had a 1-2-3, with Aidan Chacko crowned champion over runner-up Daniel Kanaan as Nathaniel Thomas completed the podium.
The under-16s had another strong Uphill turnout with Edwin Abraham having to settle for silver after losing a close final 15-13.
Chacko finished fourth after playing up on a remarkable day for Uphill.