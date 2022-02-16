News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Uphill Junior Badminton Club make light work of Feathers Challenge

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:00 PM February 16, 2022
All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-14s as they pose for the camera.

All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-14s as they pose for the camera.

Uphill Junior Badminton Club enjoyed a successful Feathers Challenge event last weekend.

The event is aimed at non county players across the under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups.

Uphill had a fantastic turnout with 30 players taking part and having a wonderful day learning a lot to enhance their skills.

All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-10s as they pose for the camera.

All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-10s as they pose for the camera.

In the under-10s girls' category Uphill had the top two, with Jess Alsop winning and Imogen Redmore second and in the boys' Eddie Burnett claimed second spot.

Uphill again had a strong showing in the under-12 girls' with Charlotte Aslop first, Charlotte Burnett third and Hanna Trybus fourth.

All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-12s as they pose for the camera.

All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-12s as they pose for the camera.

The under-14 girls' saw more silverware for Uphill with Natalia Trybus second, narrowly missing out on gold after a 15-13 loss in the final, and Millie Harvey in third.

The boys' event was an Uphill takeover with 10 of the 18 entrants and five of eight quarter-finalists from the club.

All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-16s as they pose for the camera.

All smiles for Uphill Juniors under-16s as they pose for the camera.

Uphill had a 1-2-3, with Aidan Chacko crowned champion over runner-up Daniel Kanaan as Nathaniel Thomas completed the podium.

The under-16s had another strong Uphill turnout with Edwin Abraham having to settle for silver after losing a close final 15-13.

Chacko finished fourth after playing up on a remarkable day for Uphill.

