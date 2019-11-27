Uphill Juniors enjoy successful week with two wins from three games.

Uphill Badminton under 14s ahead of their big win over Portishead. Archant

Uphill Badminton Club had three sides in action last week.

Uphill Badminton under 18s ahead of thier game with Portishead. Uphill Badminton under 18s ahead of thier game with Portishead.

The men's B team of Lewis Gilbert, Ben Moore, Dennis Tsang and Vincent Tsang, on his senior debut where he managed to pick up a win with his dad, took on Winscombe and had a great battle before securing a 3-3 draw.

The U14s secured a 37-5 victory over Portishead U14s in a six-a-side friendly.

Uphill's line-up consisted of Abin, Edwin, Ethan, Harry, Louis, Aadit, Roman and Daniel.

With Portishead short on numbers and several players making their debut, Uphill leant them Edwin and Harry.

Uphill held the edge in the majority of the matches but there were some close scores and excellent rallies in a good experience for all 12 players.

The club gave thanks to Emily Herringshaw and the parents for coming to play and a return match is scheduled in 2020.

Meanwhile, Uphill's U18 girls put in a great performance to defeat their Portishead counterparts.

Hannah May, Sophie Gardner, Emily Aldridge and Riley Badman completed the team before the first two single games became crackers.

Emily won the first game 15-7, but lost 14-15, 8-15, while Riley lost the opening set 8-15, but came back to win 15-7, 15-8.

In the doubles Uphill held the edge to run out 9-1 winners.