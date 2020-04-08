Advanced search

Uphill Junior Badminton Club end their season as most successful one yet

PUBLISHED: 11:06 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 08 April 2020

Uphill Junior Badminton club will look to start up their season again in September.

Over the course of the season Uphill juniors have not only played 30 Avon Junior League matches across seven age group teams, but also played another nine friendly matches against Portishead, Yate, Falcons and Chew.

Uphill Junior Badminton club have played the most matches in their history this season.

This gave even more of the junior players the chance of inter-club match action.

A large number of Uphill juniors entered the Thornbury doubles and feathers singles tournaments, coming home with a host of medals.

This resulted in a grand total for the season of 39 matches and two tournaments inside six months.

Uphill also had three coaching sessions delivered by James Elkin and a special visit from Avon county first team players Devon Minnis and George Priestman

Uphill Junior Badminton coach Mark Edwards has hailed this season as another "great" one for the club.

This now concludes the 2019/20 season and the club aim to restart in September .

Junior club head coach Mark Edwards said: “It has been another great season for our junior club. We’ve coached over 80 local youngsters across the seven months since September and this season has seen the most junior matches ever in the club’s history, giving the majority of our members a chance of inter-club competition.

“We look forward to next season and any new players keen to join us please get in touch via our facebook site Uphill Junior Badminton.”

