Newly formed Uphill Juniors hold first ever game

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:00 AM September 24, 2021   
Newly formed Uphill Juniors under-12s with their mascots.

Newly formed Uphill Juniors under-12s with their mascots.

A local footballing under-12s side held their first ever game last Saturday.

Newly formed Uphill Juniors aim to provide a club for children living in the Bournville, Oldmixon and Uphill areas of Weston, who currently play sport.

The aim of the club is to provide affordable football in a safe and supportive environment, where enjoyment and development is championed above everything else.

Uphill Juniors under-12s pose for the camera.

Uphill Juniors under-12s pose for the camera.

However, despite losing their first game against Posset, the day was a huge success, as the children came off the field smiling and really excited about playing their next game.

The club still has spaces, so if you have children who would like to give football a go and make new friends, please feel free to email the club or contact them via their Facebook page - @Uphilljuniorfootballclub.

You may also want to watch:

 “Money and ability is no barrier to joining our football club, all children need is a smile on their face and a positive attitude," said team manager and club chairman, Ian Ridge.

Training and games are at Broadoak Academy every Thursday and Saturday and the club is contactable via email to Uphilljuniors.FC@gmail.com.

