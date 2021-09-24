Newly formed Uphill Juniors hold first ever game
- Credit: Uphill Juniors under-12s
A local footballing under-12s side held their first ever game last Saturday.
Newly formed Uphill Juniors aim to provide a club for children living in the Bournville, Oldmixon and Uphill areas of Weston, who currently play sport.
The aim of the club is to provide affordable football in a safe and supportive environment, where enjoyment and development is championed above everything else.
However, despite losing their first game against Posset, the day was a huge success, as the children came off the field smiling and really excited about playing their next game.
The club still has spaces, so if you have children who would like to give football a go and make new friends, please feel free to email the club or contact them via their Facebook page - @Uphilljuniorfootballclub.
You may also want to watch:
“Money and ability is no barrier to joining our football club, all children need is a smile on their face and a positive attitude," said team manager and club chairman, Ian Ridge.
Training and games are at Broadoak Academy every Thursday and Saturday and the club is contactable via email to Uphilljuniors.FC@gmail.com.
Most Read
- 1 Changes to bus services in Weston
- 2 Family-run business opens new tile and paving showroom
- 3 People encouraged to have Covid booster to protect them from virus
- 4 Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week
- 5 Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment
- 6 Luxurious three-bedroom house overlooking Weston seafront
- 7 Weston gymnasts impress on Great Britain duty at European Championships
- 8 Pet store to relocate to new unit
- 9 Plan to build £30million second school site approved
- 10 Last chance to share your views on proposed relocation of Weston GP practice