Uphill Castle maintain perfect start with Wells City Reserves victory

Published: 2:41 PM August 18, 2021

Uphill Castle FC's Luke Weeks presenting the Man of the Match, sponsored by Old Kings Head Worle, to goalkeeper Ryan Scott. - Credit: Uphill Castle FC

Uphill Castle maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 win at Wells City Reserves.

After both teams won their opening fixtures convincingly, Uphill 7-1 against Staplegrove, this was set to be a tight game.

The first half was fairly quiet with Wells having most of the ball in the first 25 minutes before Uphill got a foothold in the game and managed to put together a sharp looking attack ending with Ben Harris' cross being headed into the net by a Wells defender.

The second half was 45 minutes of graft and hard work from the home side who worked tirelessly to contain the Wells attack and limited them to very few clear chances.

The back four of Ben Tucker, Scott Muirhead, James Hodgkinson and Cam Steer proved hard to break down with a solid midfield in front of them and Ryan Scott sweeping up and balls in behind.

A ball over the top from Jack Askins set Sam Beresford free and after a lung-busting midfield run from Harris, a couple of flicks in the box led to Beresford being brought down, but before the referee could get his whistle to his mouth the ball fell at the feet of Aidan McKenna who fired in from 10 yards out to make it 2-0.

After this Uphill looked comfortable and on 78 minutes Muirhead brought the ball out from the back and broke the line with a pass into the feet of Beresford who instinctively flicked the ball round the corner for the run of Askins who peeled off his man, pushed the ball out of his feet in the box and fired across the keeper to make it 3-0.

Wells nicked a late consolation goal with the last kick of the game through Ollie Bryant.

The Uphill man of the match award, sponsored by Old Kings Head Worle, went to goalkeeper Ryan Scott.

"I am over the moon with the shift the lads put in tonight (Tuesday)," said manager Anthony Askins.

"We knew the start we made on Saturday was there to be built on and as expected this was a much tougher test. The work rate for the whole 90 minutes from the whole squad was faultless and the quality of the lads shone through when needed to create three well-worked goals.

"We are happy with the start we have made but know that it is a long season and we cannot afford to drop the standard we have set ourselves."