Uphill Castle maintain unbeaten start to pre-season with Lympsham & Belvedere win

Published: 1:00 PM April 21, 2021

Uphill Castle celebrate getting a wicket during their 44-run win against Lympsham & Belvedere. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle continued their impressive pre-season form with a 44-run victory over Lympsham & Belvedere.

Under blue skies and in front of a socially-distanced crowd, Uphill batted first on the agreement of both captains to give L&B skipper Neil Chadwick the chance to give his bowlers some overs.

Uphill again looked to the new opening partnership of Hayden Watts and George Chapman to build a strong start, with Watts eager to continue his fine form from the Shaftesbury Road game two weeks earlier.

Chapman was keen to have some much needed time in the middle and their opening partnership looks to be promising development.

With Chapman the mainstay of the top order for Castle in recent seasons, and to the delight of the Uphill faithful, man of the match Watts looks to be returning to the form he had before his illness.

Chapman looked shaky at the start, which left Watts to take charge of the situation.

Uphill Castle's George Chapman celebrates catching Lympsham & Belvedere's Neil Chadwick. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The aggressive Watts soon took the attack to Lympsham opening bowling attack, producing shots in four corners of the pitch.

He would end on 64, with 11 fours, before captain Andy Llewellyn brought him in to make sure the team all got much needed time at the crease.

Chapman soon found his feet and began to play his signature textbook shots, managing a decent 30 before being bowled by Jack Neville.

Uphill continued to be aggressive throughout the innings and wicket-keeper Paddy Holyday produced a quickfire 29 including three huge sixes, before getting caught by Chadwick.

This brought Tom Llewellyn to crease and in typical form he began to tear the visitors bowling attack apart. His innings of 53 from just six overs saw him hit four fours and four sixes.

For such a dominating innings Llewellyn gave very few chances but his clean hitting gave the returning crowd plenty to cheer about.

Uphill finished their innings on 248-4, with wickets shared between Jack Luff, who nabbed two, Jack Neville and Chadwick.

The hosts began well in the field with Jack Fowler picking up the wicket of the dangerous Dave Luff, lbw, for just seven.

Unfortunately, this was to be Fowler’s only part in the game before injury forced him form the field.

Uphill Castle's George Cox got four wickets for 11 runs in Saturday's win against Lympsham & Belvedere. - Credit: Josh Thomas



Castle took wickets at regular intervals throughout the innings with the spin twins of Ward and the impressive Watts picking up three wickets between them.

L&B resistance began when Chadwick (40) and Tom Gooding (60) put on an impressive fifth-wicket stand, before George Cox was brought back into the attack and his pace, something Uphill have been missing in recent seasons, was just what was needed.

Cox finished the match with impressive figures of four wickets for 11 runs from his 6.2 overs.

With the game getting away from L&B, captain Llewellyn took the opportunity to experiment his bowling options.

Special mention must go to under-15 bowler Charlie Huke, making his first-team debut and taking an impressive one for 38 from six overs.

Andy Taylor bludgeoned a well made 53 for L&B to reach 200, before becoming another one of Cox’s victims as the hosts made it two wins from two.

Uphill step up their pre-season preparations when they travel to Bridgwater to face what will be strong second XI.

On Sunday, an Uphill Castle XI will face Welsh side Malpas in what should be an exciting game.