Uphill Castle move to top of Somerset League Premier after Yeovil win
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Uphill Castle Cmade it three from three in the Somerset League with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Yeovil.
Inevitably on a day that preceded overnight rain and had downpours forecast throughout, the toss was an important one to win.
Captain Andy Llewellyn did just that, finally getting off the mark with coin in hand and as a result, Uphill elected to field.
The Castle’s bowling performance was a tale of two ends - three off-spinners operating from the Moon End throughout the innings and three seamers from the other.
Luke Bliss claimed the wickets of Tom Laney and Dan Ewens in a nine-over spell that went for just 16.
It was this tight display that set the tone for Uphill throughout the innings. Yeovil’s opener, Calum Gundry, had to battle hard to score 93 not out by the close of the irinnings.
He was aided by Max Dicker’s 52, however, despite just four wickets being earned by the Castle, Yeovil only managed 187 in their 45 overs.
In reply Uphill lost George Chapman early on before Hayden Watts and Paddy Holyday both departed in their 20s.
As a result, Uphill were around 70 for three, and the game looked delicately poised.
However, the pair of George Cox and Bliss then took matters into their own, rather aggressive, hands.
Cox hit his second ball for six and at no point paused his onslaught of the Yeovil bowlers.
The pair put on 122 for the fifth wicket and did so in just 12 overs at the crease together, with Cox scoring 69 not out and Bliss 49 not out.
The partnership helped Uphill cruise to victory in just the 32nd over of the innings, in front of a delighted crowd, to move to top of Premier Division.