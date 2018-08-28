Uphill men draw with league leaders in exciting encounter

Uphill Badminton Club juniors. Archant

Uphill Badminton Club men’s A team held league leaders Chew Valley to a draw in an exciting encounter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Uphill Badminton Club men’s A team played two matches in three days.

First up were the league leaders Chew Valley. With all the big guns on show, this encounter did not disappoint. Four of the six rubbers went to three and the six-rubber match took longer than the mixed nine-rubber match alongside it.

Matt Cole and Paul Edwards lost 22-20 in the third, while Harrison Whitehouse and Mark Edwards won 21-17 in three. The next two were shared, with Mark and Matt losing 23-21, 25-27, 21-17 before Paul and Harrison secured the draw winning 24-22, in yet another decider.

Man of the match Harrison won all three of his rubbers to make the final score 3-3.

The second match saw a stinker of an away trip on a Sunday afternoon to Keynsham in foul weather.

The hardy Uphill quartet of Sam Quarmby, Mark Edwards, Harrison Whitehouse and Rob Morray were the four who took on the challenge.

On a slippy floor and with rockets for shuttles, the Uphill guys adapted well with Mark and Sam, then Harrison and Rob gaining wins to go two up. The next two rubbers went to St Lukes before the Uphill guys finished in style.

Mark and Harrison made hard work of winning 21-15 in the decider before the day’s thriller saw Sam and Rob triumph 22-20 in the third to claim the 4-2 win.

Following last week’s thrilling draw with Chew, the Uphill Under-14 girls went one better with a 6-4 triumph over Clevedon.

With Riley Badman coming in for Alice Morgan, it was another well-matched contest. The singles were shared 2-2 with good wins for Emily Aldridge and Riley securing Uphill’s two rubbers.

As so often, Uphill came stronger in the doubles. After Alana and Sophie Gardner lost out to Rosie and Katherine in the opening rubber the Uphill girls took over winning the next four to go 6-3 up.

The closest rubber was left until last with Emily and Sophie losing out 13-15, 15-8, 14-15 to Katherine and Abigail.

Player of the match was 12-year-old Riley, winning all four of her rubbers.

Uphill U10’s 9-33 Clevedon U10’s

In the last junior match of the year, 12 Under-10 players took on Clevedon. With several county shirts on display for the opposition, it was a tough test for the Uphill youngsters, but all six gave it a good go and everyone managed at least one win on the day.

Well played to all 12 players - Uphill: Roman, Ayshen, Sean, Cameron, Xuyi, Shenay and YiTian. Clevedon: Paige, Georgia, Tom, Eve, Izzy and Billy.

Thanks go to Nicola Wall and her Clevedon parents and children for coming to play.