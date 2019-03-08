Badminton: Uphill take big steps towards title

Action from Uphill's end of season junior competition Archant

Uphill Badminton Club men’s A team took two giant steps towards the Division One title with two emphatic displays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Cole, Luke Morgan, Billy Fear and Harrison Whitehouse were in fine form in a 6-0 win at Winscombe, with Morgan and Whitehouse winning 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 to ensure the whitewash.

And that was followed by another strong display against Academy BC by the Uphill quartet of Paul Edwards, Richard Rae, Fear and Mark Edwards.

The home side won all six rubbers, with only one score going above 21-10 to leave Uphill top of the table and needing only a point from their last match of the season against St Lukes to claim the title.

The junior club’s popular month-long end-of-season tournament is in full swing, concluding on March 30 with a trophy presentation sponsored by Howards Garages.

Spokesman Mark Edwards said: “The trophies are a great inspiration for the children and gives them a real pride in their performances over the seven-month winter season.”