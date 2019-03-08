Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Badminton: Uphill take big steps towards title

PUBLISHED: 16:01 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 19 March 2019

Action from Uphill's end of season junior competition

Action from Uphill's end of season junior competition

Archant

Uphill Badminton Club men’s A team took two giant steps towards the Division One title with two emphatic displays.

Matt Cole, Luke Morgan, Billy Fear and Harrison Whitehouse were in fine form in a 6-0 win at Winscombe, with Morgan and Whitehouse winning 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 to ensure the whitewash.

And that was followed by another strong display against Academy BC by the Uphill quartet of Paul Edwards, Richard Rae, Fear and Mark Edwards.

The home side won all six rubbers, with only one score going above 21-10 to leave Uphill top of the table and needing only a point from their last match of the season against St Lukes to claim the title.

The junior club’s popular month-long end-of-season tournament is in full swing, concluding on March 30 with a trophy presentation sponsored by Howards Garages.

Spokesman Mark Edwards said: “The trophies are a great inspiration for the children and gives them a real pride in their performances over the seven-month winter season.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man threatened with knife in street robbery

A man was threatened with a knife in Birnbeck Road.

Parking review slammed as ‘private gathering’

The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking.

Two people hospitalised with burns in flat fire

Two people were taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man threatened with knife in street robbery

A man was threatened with a knife in Birnbeck Road.

Parking review slammed as ‘private gathering’

The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking.

Two people hospitalised with burns in flat fire

Two people were taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Badminton: Uphill take big steps towards title

Action from Uphill's end of season junior competition

Rugby: Hornets Chargers claim festival silverware

Hornets Chargers under-12s celebrate (pic Daniel Lawrence)

Deal for one-of-a-kind FoodWorks sealed to help bring jobs to Weston

An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

Flight forced to return to Bristol Airport due to medical emergency

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

wage repression and stiff competition freeze many out of housing market

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists